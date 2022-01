MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison announced Wednesday that he has tested positive for COVID-19. In a statement, Ellison said he tested positive while out of the country and is currently isolating with mild cold-like symptoms. He shared that had he not been required to take a COVID test before boarding his plane home, he would have "had no reason to believe" he was positive, as at the time, he said he had no symptoms.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO