Pete Hegseth calls out Biden admin's COVID response: Now we have 'Operation Snail Speed'

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article“Fox & Friends Weekend” host Pete Hegseth said on “Faulkner Focus” that the Biden administration has failed in its COVID-19 response, calling the testing delays “Operation Snail Speed.”. PETE HEGSETH: [Trump] unleashes Operation Warp Speed because he...

Joe Biden
Pete Hegseth
Donald Trump
Reason.com

Biden Is Trying to Disguise a General Vaccine Mandate As a Workplace Safety Measure

Last week Anthony Fauci, President Joe Biden's top infectious disease adviser, said the federal government should consider requiring that domestic air travelers be vaccinated against COVID-19. "When you make vaccinations a requirement," he explained, "that's another incentive to get more people vaccinated." Although requiring vaccination of airline passengers ostensibly would...
hngn.com

Joe Biden Booted Out Reporters Covering the COVID-19 Emergency Meeting With Governors as if Avoiding Another Grilling by the Press

Joe Biden is observed avoiding the press during a conference about how his administration will deal with the pandemic, especially with the rise of the Omicron. Since he started office, his relationship with the press has been strained, and he selected questions to address. Another is the number of press conferences he attended that was far less than former President Donald Trump.
The Free Press - TFP

Florida’s Surgeon General Slams Biden Admin For Withholding COVID Treatment, After Biden Said There Was No “Federal Solution”

Gov. Ron DeSantis has been almost alone in promoting the idea that we should attack COVID-19 with something besides vaccines, masks, and prayer. Florida’s Republican chief executive and his top medical adviser, state Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo, have pushed treatments, such as monoclonal antibodies, and a healthy lifestyle, that includes exercise, weight loss, Vitamin D, and other steps to reduce co-morbidities.
PBS NewsHour

3 big questions about the Biden administration’s COVID response in 2022

2021 was supposed to be the year the pandemic ended. At least in the United States, anyway, where health officials administered roughly 500 million vaccine doses, more than any other country besides China or India. President Biden declared last spring that by summer, the country would be “closer than ever to declaring our independence from this deadly virus.”
AOL Corp

'We have more work to do,' Biden says of COVID test shortage

WASHINGTON, Dec 27 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday pledged to ease a shortage of COVID-19 tests as the Omicron variant spreads across U.S. states this holiday week, threatening to overwhelm hospitals and stifle travel plans. Biden said the administration's steps include using a law called the Defense...
Fox News

Ron Johnson slams Biden's 'disaster' policies: Calling the administration 'incompetent' would be 'too kind'

Senator Ron Johnson, R-Wisc., explained Americans are "waking up" to the ramifications of "embarrassing and dangerous" Democratic agendas on "Hannity" Tuesday. RON JOHNSON: The Biden administration has been a disaster for America, starting immediately when he canceled the Keystone XL pipeline, that really contributed to rising gas prices; he opened the borders, so we have this record surge of illegal immigration; the embarrassing and dangerous surrender in Afghanistan. And then, their only solution is spending more money. And that's a double whammy. Not only do you create way more dollars chasing too few goods, that's the definition of inflation, but you're spending those dollars to make it possible for people not to reengage in the workforce. So you don't have manufacturers that can hire enough people, so that also exacerbates the supply of goods. So the policies are of the Democrats, this is what we are seeing the results of, is their policy. It's accurate to call the Biden administration incompetent, but that's way too kind. These are their policies, the results of their policies were obvious from the start and now Americans are waking up to it.
