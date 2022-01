A North Carolina trooper was hit and killed by his brother, a fellow trooper, during a traffic stop Monday, authorities said. Trooper John Horton was conducting a traffic stop in Rutherford County just before 9 p.m. when his brother, Trooper James Horton, was responding to assist. Trooper James lost control of his vehicle and collided with his brother’s patrol vehicle, officials said. Trooper John and the driver detained during the traffic stop were struck while standing along the side of the road.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO