Virginia State

I-95 winter storm traffic disaster: Drivers are fuming and demanding answers from Virginia officials

 1 day ago

Traveling only 31 miles in 12 hours on Interstate-95 is an experience that Joseph Catalano never could have imagined being part of his family’s post-Christmas trip to Disney World. The New Jersey father of two, who says he opted to drive to Orlando over concerns that the flights...

The Daily South

Truckers Share Supplies With Fellow Drivers Stranded on I-95 in Virginia

When snowy weather stranded hundreds of drivers on I-95 in northern Virginia for as many as 24 hours earlier this week, it was truckers who came to the rescue. As motorists ran out of fuel, water, and food, truck drivers tapped into their personal supplies—and in some cases, their cargo—to help those around them through the "unprecedented" crisis.
VIRGINIA STATE
The Independent

'We gave warnings': Virginia governor casts blame on drivers who got stuck for hours on major highway

Virginia’s Governor has been heavily criticised for blaming thousands of drivers who were left stranded on Interstate 95, after heavy snowfall overwhelmed the state’s removal crews. Democrat Ralph Northam, who has been the state’s governor since 2018, made the remarks during an interview with The Washington Post on Wednesday. Snowstorms brought several highways in the US to a standstill earlier this week, with Virginia being especially badly hit. Governor Northam has been accused of failing to prepare the roads, as weather warnings had been issued in the days prior. The Virginia Department of Transportation has also taken plenty of...
TRAFFIC
Post Register

Storm: Travel could become treacherous as snow, rain persist

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A man in northwest Washington was stuck and killed by a snowplow and authorities urged people not to travel in some areas of Washington and Oregon as winter storms continue throughout the region. Parts of several major highways in Oregon reopened Wednesday after snow from...
TRAFFIC
tennesseestar.com

Virginia Gov. Northam Blames Drivers for Days-Long I-95 Traffic Jam

Outgoing Gov. Ralph Northam (D) has not taken any responsibility for Monday and Tuesday’s massive pileup on I-95 in the northern part of the state, choosing instead to blame motorists. “We gave warnings, and people need to pay attention to these warnings, and the less people that are on...
VIRGINIA STATE
knsiradio.com

MnDOT: Black Ice Causing Hazard on Roads in Central Minnesota

(KNSI) – Driver’s are being warned about the dangers of black ice as Central Minnesota is plunged into another deep freeze. The Minnesota Department of Transportation says black ice is an invisible hazard that catches drivers off-guard and causes crashes. Officials say black ice creates the appearance of a wet surface but is actually a thin, transparent layer of ice on roads and bridges.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Baltimore

Maryland’s Transportation Officials Warn of Winter Weather Hazards

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration is bracing for the next winter storm. The storm will arrive on Thursday night and create road conditions that will make it difficult for people to commute to work or drive to the grocery store. Transportation officials are encouraging motorists to telework and reschedule their appointments in other parts of the state. The state’s travel warnings come on the heels of a storm that left hundreds of people trapped in their cars on Interstate 95 in Virginia for more than 24 hours. The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration is preparing for the storm in advance by pre-treating the state’s roadways. But this extra step does not mean that drivers can travel on roads safely. “Posted speed limits are for ideal weather and road conditions and are not intended for snow or ice,” the state agency noted in a press statement. Additionally, the agency encouraged motorists to remain at least three car lengths behind snowplows. The warning comes after a car crashed into a snowplow in Montgomery County following Monday’s snowstorm. The collision killed three people and injured a fourth person.
MARYLAND STATE
WRIC TV

Days after snow stranded drivers on I-95, Virginia state agencies prepare for more winter weather

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Just days after a blizzard left drivers stranded overnight on Interstate 95, Virginia’s state agencies are preparing for more winter weather. This time around, Governor Ralph Northam has declared a ‘State of Emergency’ and the Virginia National Guard is being deployed in advance. The impending snow comes as officials are still trying to understand exactly what went wrong earlier this week.
VIRGINIA STATE

