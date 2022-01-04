I-95 winter storm traffic disaster: Drivers are fuming and demanding answers from Virginia officials

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration is bracing for the next winter storm. The storm will arrive on Thursday night and create road conditions that will make it difficult for people to commute to work or drive to the grocery store. Transportation officials are encouraging motorists to telework and reschedule their appointments in other parts of the state. The state’s travel warnings come on the heels of a storm that left hundreds of people trapped in their cars on Interstate 95 in Virginia for more than 24 hours. The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration is preparing for the storm in advance by pre-treating the state’s roadways. But this extra step does not mean that drivers can travel on roads safely. “Posted speed limits are for ideal weather and road conditions and are not intended for snow or ice,” the state agency noted in a press statement. Additionally, the agency encouraged motorists to remain at least three car lengths behind snowplows. The warning comes after a car crashed into a snowplow in Montgomery County following Monday’s snowstorm. The collision killed three people and injured a fourth person.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 19 HOURS AGO