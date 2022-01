Here's a case I just ran across in doing research for my article on The Law of Pseudonymous Litigation; I'd love to hear what people think about it. C.R.M. sued the government for medical malpractice, alleging "negligent fertility treatment at military medical facilities …, which resulted in a quintuplet pregnancy." "At 19 weeks gestational age, a spontaneous abortion of two fetuses occurred." The remaining three children "were born alive at only 23 weeks gestational age but died later that day due to extreme prematurity." The children's names were pseudonymized as a matter of course under Federal Rule of Civil Procedure 5.2, but pseudonymizing a parent's name in such situation requires special justification. Here is what the plaintiff argued (see the Plaintiff's Motion to Sue Anonymously in C.R.M. v. United States (E.D. Va. Apr. 10, 2020)):

