More Samsung Galaxy smartphones are set to receive Android 12. Earlier, we just told you about the One UI 4 update for the Galaxy S20 series. This time, a slew of Samsung Galaxy A phones are said to be updated to the next Android OS version. Specifically, these Galaxy phones will be upgraded: the Galaxy A72, A52, A52 5G, and the Galaxy A52s 5G. The Galaxy A52 series is presently the South Korean tech giant’s bestseller when it comes to the mid-range category so it is only natural that it gets the attention from the developers.

CELL PHONES ・ 12 DAYS AGO