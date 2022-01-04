ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Betty White rejected ‘SNL’ three times before hosting in 2010: ‘It was one of the most incredible experiences’

fox40jackson.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLorne Michaels was intrigued when a Facebook campaign recruited nearly a million fans to petition to have Betty White host “Saturday Night Live” – but it wasn’t the first time the producer thought of the actress. The 77-year-old co-creator famously asked the beloved star three...

fox40jackson.com

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Betty White’s Cause of Death Revealed

Just days after the news that Hollywood icon Betty White passed away at the age of 99, the late actress’ cause of death has officially been revealed. According to People, Betty White’s agent and longtime friend, Jeff Witjas revealed that the actress died peacefully in her sleep at her home on New Year’s Eve. She was just a few weeks away from celebrating her 100th birthday.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Betty White’s Last Word Before Death Revealed By Vicki Lawrence

On Monday (January 3rd), actress Vicki Lawrence revealed more details about Betty White’s last word before she passed away at the age of 99 on New Year’s Eve. Lawrence, who worked with Betty White on the series Mama’s Family, told Page Six that she called co-star and friend Carol Burnett after she heard the devastating news about White’s passing. “I texted Carol and said, ‘This just sucks. I hate this. It’s just horrible to see the people you love so much go away.”
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Wheel of Fortune’ Host Remembers Late Betty White With Four Simple Words

“Wheel of Fortune” fans haven’t exactly been happy with the show’s handling of certain things recently. First, there was the botched car prize due to a technicality and later, the show seemed to ignore Pat Sajak’s 40th anniversary as host. But regardless of how you feel about those topics, there’s one thing we can all agree on today. That’s the fact that Betty White was a national treasure who will be dearly missed. Her influence spanned far and wide from “Jeopardy!” to “Saturday Night Live” and even the Super Bowl.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
The US Sun

How many times was Betty White married?

THE BELOVED Betty White passed away just weeks before what would have been her 100th birthday. She was preceded in death by the "love of her life," Allen Ludden. Betty White was married three times. Dick Barker. Betty's first marriage was also her shortest. During World War II, Betty was...
RELATIONSHIPS
The Hollywood Reporter

‘SNL’ Episode Hosted by Betty White to Re-Air Following Actress’ Death

Saturday Night Live is paying tribute to Betty White by re-airing the episode she hosted in 2010. White, who died overnight Thursday into Friday in her sleep at age 99, just a few weeks shy of her 100th birthday, won an Emmy for best guest actress in a comedy series for her work on SNL. That episode, which first aired May 8, 2010, featured White in sketches including one in which she played the grandmother of a prisoner (Kenan Thompson) who brings her in to scare bullies straight and another in which she played a woman who makes a census taker (Tina Fey) really uncomfortable with her bizarre answers. That marked White’s first and only time hosting SNL, though she did return for an appearance in the show’s 40th anniversary special in 2015. According to executive producer Lorne Michaels, he’d asked White to host the show only to be turned down three times. She finally came around following a Facebook campaign that went viral. Jay-Z was the featured musical guest in the 2010 episode, which will air at 11:30 p.m. ET Saturday on NBC, following a vintage episode of SNL at 10 p.m. ET.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maya Rudolph
Person
Ana Gasteyer
Person
Amy Poehler
Person
Seth Meyers
Person
Betty White
Person
Lorne Michaels
Collider

'SNL' to Honor Betty White by Rerunning Her Episode as Host

Following the New Year's Eve passing of actress and comedian Betty White, the long-running sketch comedy series Saturday Night Live has announced that today they will remember White in their own way. In the absence of a new episode to air on New Year's Day, they will instead reair the May 8, 2010 episode, which White hosted alongside musical guest Jay-Z.
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

Betty White: 13 of Her Most Memorable Roles

In 2013, the Guinness Book of World Records recognized Betty White as the female entertainer with the longest television career. The actress also cultivated a successful career in film. On Friday, Dec. 31, it was announced that the legendary actress had died at the age of 99. Whether on the big or small screen, the beloved five-time Emmy Award winner is recognized for her comedy and for being a trailblazer in the industry. White was inducted into the Television Hall of Fame in 1988 and received the Screen Actors Guild’s Life Achievement Award in 2010. White was also the first woman to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snl#Nbcuniversal#Nbcu Photo Bank#Getty Images
UPI News

Kenan Thompson says Betty White was a 'beloved' host of 'SNL'

Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Kenan Thompson paid homage to the late Betty White while appearing on NBC's Today on Monday. White was the guest host of Saturday Night Live in 2010 and appeared on SNL's 40th anniversary special in 2015. The legendary actress died in December at the age of 99 weeks before her 100th birthday.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Remembering Betty White, a ‘Golden Girl’ Whose Longevity Was a Tribute to Her Versatility

Betty White’s career ran through practically the entire history of television. And before White died on Dec. 31 at the age of 99, her longevity was a tribute not merely to persistence but to the willingness of a classic Hollywood talent to be versatile and to adapt. In moving from television in the 1940s and ’50s to late-in-life media stardom on contemporary sitcoms and on “Saturday Night Live” (with some plum movie roles in between), White was perennially able to shift gears. She brought the best of an irreducible public persona — sparkling and witty, even or especially as dim or...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

A Look Back at Betty White’s Incredible Life & Career in Photos

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. When a beloved celebrity passes, the world stops for a moment. When news broke on Dec 31 that America’s cherished grandma Betty White passed away, not only did the world stop, but it wept. White touched everyone in some way, whether it was one of her iconic characters, her humanitarian work with animals, or a hilarious quote you kept close to you. She died at age 99, nearly two weeks from turning 100 — a milestone she desperately wanted to hit.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Washington Post

Betty White, one of the most endearing and enduring faces on television, dies at 99

Betty White, an Emmy Award-winning comic actress who was best known for playing a man-hungry TV hostess on “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” in the 1970s and a ditsy widow on “The Golden Girls” in the 1980s before her late-in-life resurgence as a tough, funny and ribald old lady, died at her home overnight in Los Angeles. She was 99.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy