NFL

Cowboys Ex Terrell Owens Wants to Sign with Bucs, Replace Antonio Brown

By Jeremy Brener
 1 day ago

The Dallas Cowboys join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as playoff entrants this month, but the Bucs will be without wide receiver Antonio Brown.

And Terrell Owens, the controversial former Cowboys star, is telling the Fubo Sports Network that even at age 48, he is ready for the call.

“If you think about where they are in the season, they don't need me for a 16-game season,” T.O. said. “Three to four games at the max. So, yes, I feel like I can go in, I can contribute at a high level and can be productive."

This, of course, isn’t happening … even after what happened. (Oh, and Owens says he’s insulted by any “disrespectful” view that any of his personal issues mirror Brown’s.)

In the middle of the third quarter at the New York Jets, Brown appeared to disagree with something the offense was running and walked off the field.

Brown removed his uniform and pads before going shirtless and tossing his undershirt into the stands at MetLife Stadium as he entered the locker room.

UPDATE: After the game, a 28-24 comeback Tampa win, coach Bruce Arians said Brown “is no longer a Buc.”

Washington 'Should've Never Changed from 'Redskins,' says Coach Gruden

"I don't want to ruffle any feathers," Gruden said on the "Russell & Medhurst" radio show, "but they should have never changed the name in the first place."

2 hours ago

Micah’s COVID ‘Apology’ to Cowboys Fans: ‘I’m More Hungry!’

“I (am) saddened by the news,” Micah writes. “I feel like I let my team down and Dallas Cowboys nation! I’ll be back …”

4 hours ago

Cowboys Starting LB Added; Eagles QB Jalen Hurts Update

The Cowboys have guys working back off the Reserve/COVID-19 list, including starting linebacker Keanu Neal, especially important given Parsons’ status.

4 hours ago

Said QB Tom Brady, the team leader who’d advocated for the troubled Brown to join the Bucs: "That’s obviously a difficult situation. I think we all want him to … help him in ways that he really needs it. We all love him and care about him deeply. We want to see him be at his best. Unfortunately it won’t be on our team.

“We have a lot of friendships that will last … I think everyone should be very compassionate and empathetic toward some very difficult things that are happening."

It appears that his teammate Mike Evans tried to calm Brown down, but whatever frustrated Brown has sent him over the edge, leading to his premature exit from the game.

For Brown, who has a history of behavioral struggles but joined the Bucs on the testimonial of QB Tom Brady, this adds to his list of dramatic moments for this season. He suffered a gruesome injury back in October against the Philadelphia Eagles. Then in early December, Brown was suspended by the NFL for faking a vaccination card and turning it into league officials.

He returned from suspension last week and caught 10 passes for 101 yards in a 32-6 win over the Panthers. Today, he's managed just three catches for 26 yards on five targets.

Brown was expected to have an increased role for the Bucs' offense heading into the postseason after Chris Godwin tore his ACL, but this incident has ended his season and put his future in jeopardy.

