ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fitness

Super foods for a nutritious diet

By Family Features
Citrus County Chronicle
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe health community has long praised the benefits of vitamins and nutrients derived from natural sources. For those looking to improve their health or take preventative measures, these 10 natural super foods can be incorporated into your daily diet to help support your health:. Green tea. Armed with a...

www.chronicleonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

The Worst Foods No One Should Eat After 4pm Because They Cause Abdominal Fat, According To Experts

Weekends tend to be a time when people fall off their diets, but if you’re hoping to get a jump start on your New Year’s resolution to eat healthier, you should continue to follow the 80-20 rule which means eating *mostly* health 80% of the time. You might feel like having a cheat meal today, but when choosing your food options for the entire weekend, remember that certain foods will take you farther than others. Simple carbohydrates like white rice, and high-carb, high-fat snack foods like chips and dip, are some of those empty-calorie foods you should avoid–especially in the evening hours when you’re less likely to burn them off due to inactivity. This can lead to the dreaded abdominal fat that plagues so many of us in this country (and is linked to more serious health issues, such as cardiovascular disease and type 2 diabetes). Here’s what our leading health experts say about choosing your meals and snacks for this afternoon and evening:
NUTRITION
Woman's World

Drink This Every Night Before Bed to Lower Your Blood Sugar

There’s been plenty of buzz around apple cider vinegar (ACV) in recent years. You may have seen it recommended for various ailments, and thanks to its promised health benefits, ACV has become quite popular. But this isn’t just another wellness trend without any science to back it up: Studies around ACV seem to confirm that it really can be beneficial for our health. And if you struggle to regulate your blood sugar, apple cider vinegar could be the answer you’ve been looking for.
NUTRITION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Super Foods#Breakfast Foods#Calories#Vitamin E#Green Tea Armed
shefinds

Health Experts Agree: This Is The One Processed Snack You Have To Stop Eating Immediately

Did you know that heart disease is a leading cause of death for most adults in the United States? Lack of activity combined with the traditional American diet puts people at higher risk of things like obesity and diabetes, which are some of the biggest risk factors of heart-related illness and death. Making sure you’re eating a healthy diet is important for reducing your chances of developing heart disease or having a fatal heart attack later on in life. One big contributor to poor health is the presence of ultra-processed foods on the market, especially meat.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FIRST For Women

Eating This Variety of Grapes Could Help You Live a Longer, Healthier Life

One of my fondest childhood memories is snacking on sweet, juicy grapes. When they’re ripe, they truly are like candy, with a sugary taste that makes them hard to stop eating. Plus, they’re excellent for your health — and new research says one type of grapes in particular — muscadine grapes — are linked with increased longevity. Eating grapes for a longer life? Sounds good to me!
FOOD & DRINKS
spring.org.uk

The Common Drink That Doubles Weight Loss

A glass or two each day can help to boost weight loss by 100 percent. Drinking milk can help increase weight loss, multiple studies find. A glass or two of milk each day could increase weight loss by 100 percent, one study has found. Milk can double fat loss in...
DIETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Nutrition
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
MedicineNet.com

What Fruit Is Bad for Kidneys?

Most fruits are not harmful in individuals with healthy kidneys. When the kidneys are damaged or people suffer from a renal disease, the filtration process is disrupted and waste products are retained in the body. Accumulation of waste or toxic substances in the blood may further damage the kidneys. Foods...
HEALTH
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin Linked To Doubling Weight Loss

Up to 50 percent of people may have a deficiency in this vitamin. Taking vitamin D supplements can boost weight loss, help shed belly fat and control blood sugar levels, research finds. Previous studies have shown that people who are dieting lose 20 pounds more when they have high vitamin...
WEIGHT LOSS
Knowridge Science Report

Eat these foods to control your blood pressure naturally

Hypertension, or high blood pressure, is the most common preventable risk factor for heart disease. Medications are commonly used to reduce blood pressure levels. However, lifestyle changes, including changes in diets, can help you lower blood pressure levels to healthy ranges and reduce your risk of heart disease. Following a...
FITNESS
TODAY.com

Zero-sugar drinks are replacing diet soda. Are they any better for you?

Whether for weight loss or to just get healthier, IFIC’s 2021 Annual Food and Health Survey revealed that 40% of people between the ages of 18 and 80 said they were following a prescribed diet in 2021. Yet, at the same time, there’s been a cultural shift away from restrictive dieting, and the word diet itself needs a rebrand. That’s why sodas billed as "diet" are getting overhauled or overtaken by similar (or even the same) zero-sugar soft drinks, according to reporting by CNN . But whether these drinks are any better than the diet drinks they’re replacing is debatable. Here’s how to decide if zero-sugar drinks and sugar substitutes are right for you.
FOOD & DRINKS
marthastewart.com

Eight Antioxidant Rich Foods That Can Easily Be Added to Your Diet

The foods and beverages you consume have a direct impact on your health, which is why it's important to enjoy a diet loaded with nutrient-rich foods. A quick search will tell you that one of the easiest ways to promote heart health, reduce inflammation, and reduce the risk of diseases like Alzheimer's and cancer is to incorporate antioxidants into your diet. "Antioxidants are compounds found in food that help balance free radicals," explains Rahaf Al Bochi, RDN, LD, spokesperson for the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics and owner of Olive Tree Nutrition LLC. "A high level of free radicals in the body can cause oxidative stress, which is linked to chronic diseases such as cancer, heart disease, and autoimmune disorders." Free radicals are produced in the body naturally, but the process can be exacerbated by environmental exposure to things like pollution, cigarettes, and medications. However, antioxidant nutrients—which are found in vitamins C and E, beta-carotene, and selenium—can protect your body from these harmful reactions.
FITNESS
asapland.com

How Does A Food Pyramid Help Individuals Eat A Healthy Diet?

How Does A Food Pyramid Help Individuals Eat A Healthy Diet?. Food pyramids provide individuals with information on how to make healthy food choices. There are several different food pyramids, but they all teach the same basic concepts. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), a nutritious diet should consist...
DIETS
thechronicle-news.com

'Few-Foods' Diet Could Be Recipe for Easing ADHD Symptoms

TUESDAY, Jan. 4, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Can eating a highly restrictive “few-foods diet” ease the classic symptoms of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) in kids?. New research suggests that short-term nutritional intervention, which tests whether certain foods are a trigger for ADHD symptoms through the process of...
DIETS
bayviewcompass.com

The Lighter Side of Diet Foods

As a 12-year-old in middle school, I was quickly becoming conscious of my weight. I’d sometimes use my babysitting money to buy treats like Tab diet cola and Weight Watchers low-calorie chocolate-mint frozen pops. My mom, who had a limited grocery budget, wasn’t going to buy me diet foods—she considered them a rip-off. It is a quintessential comfort food. The scent of baking bread elicits sighs and yearning.
DIETS
healththoroughfare.com

9 Budget-Friendly Ways To Eat Nutritiously In 2022

Nutrition is one of the most important things you can do for your body. It’s also, however, one of the most expensive aspects of life. The good news, though, is that eating a healthy diet doesn’t have to be outrageously expensive. If you’re willing to cook at home and take advantage of sales, you can eat a nutritious diet without breaking the bank. Here are some helpful tips:
NUTRITION

Comments / 0

Community Policy