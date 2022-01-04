Need to know: Callaway Rogue ST fairway woods, hybrids

TaylorMade has unveiled its latest in drivers with Stealth, Stealth Plus and Stealth HD. Here's everything you need to know:. WHAT STANDS OUT: One word: carbonwood. With the Stealth, TaylorMade marks its transition from titanium face to a face made of carbon, specifically a 60X Carbon Twist Face that is comprised of 60 layers of carbon sheets strategically arranged to optimize energy transfer. The company says the technology is over two decades in the making, stemming from a 2003 prototype and later the 2013 limited-edition Gloire Reserve driver, as TaylorMade searched for a way to transfer more weight from the face to the head and/or other features. The carbon face in the stealth is not only 40% lighter (26g) but also 11% larger than the SIM2 and SIM2 Max drivers. This unlocked more ball speed, while a nanotexture cover made of thin polyurethane adds durability and ideal surface conditions for optimal strikes. Tiger Woods, who debuted the club at last month's PNC Championship, said of the Stealth: "Truly an amazing product."

