Public Health

Omicron detected in Four Corners district

By Molly Hunter
Columbus Telegram
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Omicron variant of COVID-19 was recently detected in the Four Corners Health Department district. According to a Jan. 3 Four Corners press release, the two Omicron-positive COVID-19 tests were from the last week in December. One case was from Seward County and the other from Polk County. Four Corners covers...

columbustelegram.com

sandhillssentinel.com

County updated on COVID-19

Moore County has recently seen an uptick in COVID-19 cases. According to Matt Garner, Moore County interim health director, the county has set a new 7-day COVID-19 record with 142 new cases, surpassing the old record of 94 set on Jan. 8, 2021. Addressing the Moore County Board of Commissioners...
MOORE COUNTY, NC
JC Post

Rural Water District Four will be working on water lines

This message has been received through the Northeast Kansas Regional Notification System:. Geary County Rural Water District #4 will be connecting new construction into their existing lines. These lines are the main lines to the tower and lines that connect the system from there. This will be taking place on Tuesday, Jan 4 and Wednesday January 5 starting at 8 a.m. each day.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
cityofgoleta.org

Four Cases of Omicron Variant Detected in Santa Barbara County

Four Cases of Omicron Variant Detected in Santa Barbara County. Santa Barbara County Public Health Department has received confirmation of the first four cases of COVID-19 related to the Omicron variant (B.1.1.529). All four cases were under 30 years of age. Three of the four cases were in South County, one received two doses of Pfizer, and the other three do not have vaccine records in CAIR, the state immunization database. Additional contact investigation and contact tracing efforts are underway to gather information, and following standard procedures, close contacts have been asked to quarantine.
GOLETA, CA
myleaderpaper.com

Omicron variant detected in Twin City wastewater

The COVID-19 Omicron variant has been detected for the first time in Jefferson County – in wastewater from the Festus and Crystal City areas. Wastewater samples were tested the week of Dec. 20, and 32 of 57 samples were positive for the Omicron variant, including at least one from the Twin City area.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
KSBW.com

Omicron variant detected in Monterey County for the first time

SALINAS, Calif. — On Thursday, the Monterey County Health Department received confirmation of the first six cases of the omicron variant. Video Player | Omicron and the Holidays: Travel Responsibly Following These Expert Advice. The health department said that the cases were from mid-December which suggests the omicron variant...
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
Brookings Register

Omicron case detected in South Dakota

PIERRE – The South Dakota Department of Health confirms that the B.1.1.529 variant (omicron variant) of COVID-19 has been detected in South Dakota. The findings were verified by the Public Health Laboratory in Pierre. While only one case of the variant has been identified in Minnehaha County among a male in his 20s, it is safe to assume other cases across the state may exist given the variant’s increased transmission.
PIERRE, SD
wnewsj.com

Clinton County eateries inspected

The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health Department and is compiled from inspection reports. Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene. For...
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
whee.net

Four new deaths in the district due to COVID-19

The Virginia Department of Health shows four new deaths in the district; three in Franklin County and one in Henry County. Henry County continues to lead the district in deaths with 199, followed by Franklin County with 126, Martinsville at 95 and Patrick County with 63. The average age of the current obituaries in the area is 70.
MARTINSVILLE, VA
Express-Star

Omicron COVID-19 variant detected in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY — As of today, the Omicron variant of COVID-19 has been identified in Oklahoma. “We have known for some time that COVID-19 is not going anywhere. The good news is, as new variants come on the scene, our resources in the state are plentiful. Early research is indicating that the mitigation methods we’ve been using to combat COVID-19 are still the best way to detect and prevent severe illness from the Omicron variant,” said Keith Reed, interim Commissioner of Health. “Getting your COVID-19 shot is the best way to protect yourself and others, even from new variants like this one. Wearing a mask, especially in crowded indoor places, can also help protect you from infection. And if you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, tests can tell you if you are currently infected and are available at pharmacies across the state. Tests can also provide reassurance that your holiday gatherings are safe.”
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOLR10 News

Mercy Hospital is changing its masking guidelines

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Mercy Hospital is changing its masking guidelines, meaning visitors will no longer be permitted to wear cloth masks at any Mercy facility. In addition to being screened upon arrival, visitors will be required to wear a level 2 droplet mask, according to new guidelines on Mercy’s website. Mercy says if you do […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO

