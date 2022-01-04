Omicron detected in Four Corners district

OKLAHOMA CITY — As of today, the Omicron variant of COVID-19 has been identified in Oklahoma. “We have known for some time that COVID-19 is not going anywhere. The good news is, as new variants come on the scene, our resources in the state are plentiful. Early research is indicating that the mitigation methods we’ve been using to combat COVID-19 are still the best way to detect and prevent severe illness from the Omicron variant,” said Keith Reed, interim Commissioner of Health. “Getting your COVID-19 shot is the best way to protect yourself and others, even from new variants like this one. Wearing a mask, especially in crowded indoor places, can also help protect you from infection. And if you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, tests can tell you if you are currently infected and are available at pharmacies across the state. Tests can also provide reassurance that your holiday gatherings are safe.”

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO