Staggering Stat Shows Recipe for Success vs Alabama

By Brooks Austin
 1 day ago
Georgia has seen some struggles offensively against Alabama over the last two seasons. Quarterback Stetson Bennett has thrown five interceptions in those two contests.

It's been up and down at the quarterback position and offensive as a whole. They opened against Bama, scoring ten points on the first three possessions before stalling until Ladd McConkey's touchdown with just over 2 minutes left in the first half. Then, Stetson Bennett proceeded to threw two interceptions, one of which going for a touchdown the other way.

Though, more so than just the stretches of questionable quarterback, a staggering statistic jumped off the page of notes when evaluating the offenses' performance from December 4th.

  • Stetson Bennett on First Down Passing Attempts: 17/21, 201 yards, 2 TDs, 1INT.
  • Stetson Bennett on every other passing attempt: 12/28. 131 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT.

So, the key appears to be, throw on run downs and run on throwing downs. However, it's not that simple. The key to any good offense is a level of unpredictability. The moment Georgia's offense has become one dimensional over the last two seasons under offensive coordinator Todd Monken — whether it be because they are down and have to throw or a team has eliminated the run game — that is the moment Georgia's offense goes stagnant.

DawgsDaily

UGA Players to Watch: Ladd McConkey

A major theme this year for Georgia has been overcoming the injury bug as the Bulldogs have had to withstand a mass amount of injuries on the roster. As result, younger players were given the opportunity to highlight their talents on Saturdays, and a player who took advantage of the opportunities given to him was freshman receiver Ladd McConkey.
CHATSWORTH, GA
DawgsDaily

Players to Watch: Georgia's Defensive Line Needs to Bounce Back

Truth be told in the public's eye, much the blame for Georgia's only loss to the season lays on the shoulders of two men, Stetson Bennett and Kirby Smart. As a result, much of the outage following Alabama's 29th SEC Championship was directed towards the two, especially Bennett. Smart shouldered...
FOOTBALL
DawgsDaily

Travon Walker Stock Ascending

Georgia assembled one of the most talented fronts in recent memory this season, but one under-the-radar player has been edge rusher, Travon Walker. Walker has always possessed the tools for success. He stands 6-5 and 275 lbs. with a first-round draft pick's reach and athletic profile. Factor in the athleticism to cover kickoffs for Georgia as a true freshman despite being a defensive lineman.
NFL
DawgsDaily

Kearis Jackson Talks Playing Bama on the Big Stage

Tight end Brock Bowers has broken almost every single-season program record for a tight end this season. Jackson talked about his teammate and what he has meant to this injury-riddled Georgia passing game. "I knew Brock Bowers was going to be a playmaker back in Fall camp. He was out...
COLLEGE SPORTS
DawgsDaily

Alabama Players to Watch: Ja'Corey Brooks

When Alabama lost John Metchie for the season, they lost an incredible deep threat and part of College Football's most lethal one-two punch of the 2021 year. Metchie had 1,142 yards on 96 receptions prior to his season-ending injury against Georgia in the SEC Championship Game with 8 of those ending in touchdowns.
COLLEGE SPORTS
DawgsDaily

Mykel Williams Flashes at All-American Bowl

It's hard to impose your physical will on a football field with the caliber of football players that are present here in San Antonio this week, almost every player here was "the best player in their town" where they are from. Here, everyone is an alpha. Or at least they...
ATHENS, GA
DawgsDaily

Unit vs Unit: Does Bennett Need to Keep Up With Young?

There is no denying who the better was when Bryce Young and Stetson Bennett faced off in Atlanta under a month ago. Bryce Young, the Alabama sophomore, would become the Heisman Trophy winner in the days following the SEC Championship win. At the same time, Bennett and Georgia began preparation for their CFP semifinal matchup with Michigan.
FOOTBALL
DawgsDaily

WATCH: Gunner Stockton Throws Darts at All American Bowl

Georgia signee Gunner Stockton has already been on campus in Athens prior to the Bulldogs taking off for Miami, Florida to take on the Michigan Wolverines in the Capital One Orange Bowl. Now, as the Bulldogs are preparing for a National Championship against the Alabama Crimson Tide, Gunner Stockton is...
ATHENS, GA
DawgsDaily

Monken's Miami Magic Must Be Recreated

For all the talk about Georgia's defense this season, even after the lopsided loss to Alabama in the Southeastern Conference Championship game in early December, it was about time the Georgia offense received some recognition. There were two main talking points heading into the CFP Semifinal hosted by the Orange Bowl last Friday:
NFL
DawgsDaily

Injury Report: Brock Bowers is "Good," Says Smart

Georgia's Kirby Smart provided some more injury news in his conversation with media on Monday afternoon during his press conference. Following Georgia's 34-11 win in the semifinal game versus No. 2, Michigan Smart informed the media that standout freshman tight end Brock Bowers has been dealing with a shoulder injury.
NFL
DawgsDaily

DawgsDaily

