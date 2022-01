If you’re a long-time user of LastPass, you’ve probably accumulated a large number of passwords and website details in your vault. And you’re probably familiar with how to share, monitor, and store important account information safely with LastPass. But what about the passwords you used to keep in other places? What do you need to know about how to remove saved passwords from common browsers and devices? And how can you use LastPass to regularly audit your password security?

TECHNOLOGY ・ 8 DAYS AGO