INDIANAPOLIS — With extremely bitter temperatures on the way, it’s important to take steps to protect your home against frozen pipes. “Failing to protect your plumbing from cold temperatures can be disruptive and very costly. When ice expands inside pipes, it creates tremendous pressure that can crack and burst them, leaving homeowners with a costly plumbing bill and thousands of dollars in water damage,” said Indiana American Water President Matt Prine.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 23 HOURS AGO