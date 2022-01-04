ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bobby Bones is Leaving American Idol

By Shauna "WhiskeyChick" Castorena
Cover picture for the articleAfter four seasons as a “mentor” on ABC’s AMERICAN IDOL, national television and radio personality BOBBY BONES has revealed that he will not be returning to the show for its upcoming 20th season. According to media reports, BONES shared that news in a now-expired INSTAGRAM Story...

Bobby Bones just confirmed that he will not be returning to American Idol as an in-house mentor. Bones, a radio personality and host, first appeared on the series as a guest mentor for season 16 in 2018. He was promoted to a full-time mentor for season 17, remaining for seasons 18 and 19. He's been MIA from the forthcoming Season 20 promos, causing fans to wonder if he would be on the show's milestone year. As it turns out, his four-year run has come to an end. Bones made the announcement during an Instagram Q&A with fans.
