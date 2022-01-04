How to Delete a Branch on GitHub

DockerHub served as the only repository for container images for a little while, but quickly, additional container registries, like quay.io, started to show up. In itself, this would not have been a threat to the popularity of DockerHub. Generally, people like to go to just one place to get their software — that’s why people like app stores. However, when you’re using Linux containers, it’s just frictionless to different repositories. No setup is required — the only difference would be docker pull quay.io/fedora vs docker pull docker.io/fedora. If it took effort to start using quay.io, or others, then people wouldn’t bother using them — but it’s no effort, no hardship. If the container image I want is in the quay.io repository, I just copy that “pull command” instead.

