PODCAST: JUST DO BETTER BASKETBALL.

Welcome back to another episode of Dive Cuts with Sam Snelling and Matthew Harris. Mizzou is coming off a weird game against Kentucky and now running into COVID-related issues. As we wish the team good health and safety, Matt and Sam talk a little bit about this roster, Cuonzo, and what...
EAST LANSING — It has been one of the biggest questions all fall, and in the first few months of winter, around Michigan State sports: When might Maliq Carr and Keon Coleman make the transition from football to basketball?. The answer — both of when and if — remains...
We at CBS Sports published in October our annual list of the Top 100 And 1 college basketball players, which is more or less a list of the 101 players we expect to make the biggest impact in the sport in the upcoming season. It featured Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis, SMU's Kendric Davis, and Detroit's Antoine Davis. But it did not include Wisconsin's Johnny Davis.
The Huron Daily Tribune's Sports Podcast makes its return in 2022. In the first episode of the podcast for this year, sportswriter Tom Greene interviews North Huron boys' basketball coach Matt Shears and Kingston boys basketball coach Dave Lester, as both teams square off in league play on Friday night, Jan. 7.
The Missouri Men’s Basketball game for this Wednesday against Mississippi State has been postponed with no makeup date available as of yet. The University of Missouri men’s basketball game against Mississippi State on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022 at Mizzou Arena has been postponed due to a combination of positive tests, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the Mizzou program, consistent with Southeastern Conference COVID-19 management requirements.
Greg Oden had one of the most heartbreaking careers in the NBA. Oden was considered the top prospect in the 2007 NBA Draft class and was even picked ahead of Kevin Durant as the first overall pick in the 2007 NBA Draft. But his career never got off to a start, and he found his way out of the league in just 7 years.
If I told you there was a basketball team that was 12-2, with two losses to top-15 level teams and a win over the consensus best team in the country, what would you think? You’d think that team would be ranked, right? At the very least, somewhere in the top 20-25 range?
The day before Kentucky handed Missouri a 27-point loss to open SEC play, Wildcats coach John Calipari was asked about the state of the conference, which had five teams in the top 20 of the Associated Press poll. “Is the league about as strong as you’ve ever seen it?” asked...
National Accolades = Top 25 Ranking, Right? Not so fast. Tuesday was a big day for Mizzou Women’s Hoops, as the Tigers continued to rack up well-deserved honors for their performance against previously undefeated, but still No. 1 team in the nation, South Carolina. They’ve received so much recognition, one would think the Tigers would certainly be ranked by now, especially after they took a then-No. 4 ranked Baylor team on the road down to the wire about a month ago. Well, friends, you’re mistaken. The Tigers remain on the outside looking in, for now at least.
Russell Westbrook has a new off-the-court endeavor. The Los Angeles Lakers star has announced a new documentary telling the story of Black basketball players in the early 1900’s, before the league was integrated. According to Deadline, the project will chronicle the time known as the “Black Fives Era.”
“I’m excited to work with Propagate and The Black Fives Foundation on this project,” said Westbrook. “This subject is obviously very personal to me for a number of reasons. These teams helped break racial and societal barriers and paved the way for the game and the NBA as a whole. These stories deserve...
Are there two coaches approaching the end of their times in Minnesota and Chicago on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium? Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Michael Rand discuss the second consecutive losing season under coach Mike Zimmer, which can bring about change in the NFL, ahead of Sunday's regular season finale against the Bears.
BERKELEY (CBS SF) – Officials from both Stanford University and University of California, Berkeley officials announced Wednesday that their basketball programs needed to postpone games this week.
The Cal Women’s Basketball team announced early Wednesday that its Pac-12 home opener against Oregon State, originally scheduled for Friday, was postponed. Listing the reason as “health and safety protocols within the Oregon State program,” the teams did not provide new dates for the game.
The Cal Bears still expect to play Oregon University on Sunday.
Stanford Men’s Basketball also announced that their game against USC, scheduled for Saturday in Palo Alto, was also postponed due to COVID-19 issues within the Stanford program.
The announcement came three days after Stanford announced that their game against UCLA, scheduled Thursday, was also postponed. Neither game has been rescheduled.
Stanford already instituted new rules to stave off the surge of COVID-19 cases resulting from the omicron variant. Included in the rules was a ban on indoor events and requiring social-distancing for outdoor events.
A 20-point loss to Indiana and a 19-point loss at Michigan showed the difficulty Ohio State's women's basketball team might have against the top teams in the Big Ten without a true, proven point guard and reliable inside presence.
But beginning Thursday night against Illinois (5-7, 0-1 Big Ten) at 7 p.m. at Value City...
Find us on Twitter (@23Personnel, @puntssuck, @Michael_LBK) Listen in Lubbock on Talk 103.9 FM/1340 AM, AM 960 in San Angelo, or online at kkam.com. Recent Games (10-2 overall, 0-0 conf, Still #25 in latest AP Poll) Tuesday, Dec 28 vs Alabama St – W 75-53 Oklahoma State Game rescheduled...
When you think of Wisconsin basketball, you don’t think of a basketball program that is going to produce any one-and-done players. They aren’t what you would consider a blue-blood program like Duke, Kentucky, or Gonzaga. No, the Badgers are known more for taking in recruits that need more...
In the latest episode of the SBLive California Podcast, reporters Connor Morrissette, Lance Smith and Bodie DeSilva break down what they saw at the Classic at Damien and Torrey Pines Holiday Classic. The trio discusses the top teams and players they covered at the events in addition to breaking down the teams who had their stocks rise and teams who had their stocks fall.
Comments / 0