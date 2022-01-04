PODCAST: JUST DO BETTER BASKETBALL.

BERKELEY (CBS SF) – Officials from both Stanford University and University of California, Berkeley officials announced Wednesday that their basketball programs needed to postpone games this week. The Cal Women’s Basketball team announced early Wednesday that its Pac-12 home opener against Oregon State, originally scheduled for Friday, was postponed. Listing the reason as “health and safety protocols within the Oregon State program,” the teams did not provide new dates for the game. The Cal Bears still expect to play Oregon University on Sunday. Stanford Men’s Basketball also announced that their game against USC, scheduled for Saturday in Palo Alto, was also postponed due to COVID-19 issues within the Stanford program. The announcement came three days after Stanford announced that their game against UCLA, scheduled Thursday, was also postponed. Neither game has been rescheduled. Stanford already instituted new rules to stave off the surge of COVID-19 cases resulting from the omicron variant. Included in the rules was a ban on indoor events and requiring social-distancing for outdoor events.

STANFORD, CA ・ 16 HOURS AGO