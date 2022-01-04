ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

FDA Grants Breakthrough Therapy Status to Patritumab Deruxtecan for EGFR+ Metastatic NSCLC

By Hayley Virgil
cancernetwork.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePatients with EGFR-mutated metastatic non–small cell lung cancer may achieve benefit from treatment with patritumab deruxtecan, which was granted breakthrough therapy designation by the FDA. Patritumab deruxtecan (U3-1402), a potential first-in-class HER3 directed antibody-drug conjugate, was granted breakthrough therapy designation by the FDA for the treatment of patients...

www.cancernetwork.com

Comments / 0

Related
aithority.com

KEYTRUDA (Pembrolizumab) Plus LENVIMA (Lenvatinib) Approved In Japan For Patients With Unresectable, Advanced Or Recurrent Endometrial Carcinoma That Progressed After Cancer Chemotherapy

First Approval in Japan for the KEYTRUDA Plus LENVIMA Combination. Merck , known as MSD outside the United States and Canada, and Eisai announced that the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare (MHLW) has approved the combination of KEYTRUDA, Merck’s anti-PD-1 therapy, plus LENVIMA, the orally available multiple receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor discovered by Eisai, for the treatment of patients with unresectable, advanced or recurrent endometrial carcinoma that progressed after cancer chemotherapy. This approval marks the first time the combination of KEYTRUDA plus LENVIMA has been approved in Japan. KEYTRUDA plus LENVIMA is now approved in Japan, the U.S. and Europe for certain types of advanced endometrial carcinoma.
CANCER
eturbonews.com

Chronic Hepatitis B: New Clinical Trial

A two-part study taking place in China will investigate the efficacy and safety of novel immunotherapeutic vaccine BRII-179 (VBI-2601) in 600 patients with chronic hepatitis B. Brii Biosciences Limited, a multi-national company developing innovative therapies for diseases with significant unmet medical needs and large public health burdens, has dosed the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
cancernetwork.com

Understanding Adverse Events in Multiple Myeloma

Nina Shah, MD, discussed how adverse events impact treatment decision-making for patients with multiple myeloma. Nina Shah, MD: Understanding the adverse events from these particular studies and what has happened is important to understand what you’re going to choose for your patients. This is one of the other parts of myeloma decision making. It’s not just how well they’re going to do, but how poorly they won’t do. Meaning if you know your patient has a poor cardiovascular status, you’re not going to give them something that could potentially drop their blood pressure. For example, that person should not get a CAR T-cell therapy because there’s a very high chance that the person would has cytokine release syndrome [CRS] could also have low blood pressure. There are also patients who have renal insufficiency, and they cannot get conditioning chemotherapy with fludarabine and also cannot get CAR T-cell therapy. On the whole, giving yourself information, being educated, and giving the patients a lot of information—which is actually available very nicely from all the presentations—at least sets expectations. If the patients know that there’s a chance they’re going to have a fever with these novel regimens, they may have low blood pressure, they may have low blood counts, which is something that we expect for a lot of different agents in multiple myeloma, but at least these expectations are set and then these can be managed and mitigated sometimes by things like close monitoring. Grade 1 CRS can be addressed with things like tocilizumab [Actemra]. Ultimately, what you know is the adverse event pattern should be one of the major pathways that helps you guide how to choose which medication for each particular patient.
CANCER
cancernetwork.com

Recap: Targeted Therapies for EGFR Exon 20 Insertion-Positive NSCLC

Zofia Piotrowska, MD, discusses potential therapies for patients with EGFR exon 20 insertion-positive non–small cell lung cancer. In a recent OncView™ discussion, Zofia Piotrowska, MD, an assistant professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School and a lung cancer medical oncologist at Massachusetts General Hospital, in Boston, Massachusetts, discussed the identification and targeting of EGFR exon 20 insertion mutations in non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Egfr#Lung Cancer#Breakthrough Therapy#Daiichi Sankyo 1#Tki#Md#Ci
cancernetwork.com

FDA Grants BTD to Telisotuzumab Vedotin in EGFR Wild-Type Non–Small Cell Lung Cancer

Telisotuzumab vedotin’s breakthrough therapy designation for EGFR wild-type non–small cell lung cancer was supported by results from the phase 2 LUMINOSITY trial. The FDA has granted a breakthrough therapy designation to telisotuzumab vedotin (teliso-V) for patients with advanced or metastatic EGFR wild-type nonsquamous non–small cell lung cancer with high levels of c-Met overexpression who have progressed on a platinum-based therapy, according to a press release from AbbVie.1.
CANCER
pharmaceutical-technology.com

NRx seeks breakthrough therapy designation for Covid-19 treatment

NRx Pharmaceuticals has filed a new breakthrough therapy designation (BTD) request for its therapy Zyesami (aviptadil) in Covid-19 patients. The request filed with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) focused on patients who are at immediate risk of death with the disease even after getting treatment with Remdesivir and other therapies that are approved.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
WQAD

YOUR HEALTH: A combo of therapies tackling metastatic cancer

PITTSBURGH — Every hour in the United States, one person dies of melanoma, the deadliest form of skin cancer. Doctors have had success for the past ten years with a treatment called immunotherapy, a treatment that uses parts of the body's own immune system to fight cancer. "But about...
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
aithority.com

Following Complete Clearance Of Cancer Lesions In Advanced Liver Cancer Patient, Can-Fite Is Filing Patent Applications For The Treatment Of Various Advanced Solid Tumors

Namodenoson Headed into Pivotal Phase III Liver Cancer Study. Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd, a biotechnology company advancing a pipeline of proprietary small molecule drugs that address inflammatory, cancer and liver diseases, announced the Company is filing new patent applications in several countries for the treatment of all advanced solid tumors based on new clinical data showing that a patient with advanced hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), the most common form of liver cancer, was cleared of all tumor lesions following treatment with Namodenoson, an A3 adenosine receptor (A3AR) ligand. These pending patent applications are the latest in Can-Fite’s growing IP portfolio covering its platform technology, as well as its drug candidate Namodenoson and its use in a variety of advanced cancers.
CANCER
Scientist

FDA Authorizes Pfizer’s Paxlovid, First Oral Therapy for COVID-19

The US Food and Drug Administration announced yesterday (December 22) an emergency use authorization of Pfizer’s Paxlovid, an antiviral pill regimen, for treatment of mild-to-moderate COVID-19. The drug is the first orally administered option available for the disease, and comes as the Omicron variant, now dominant in the US, is proving resistant to some of the antibody therapies currently in use for COVID-19.
INDUSTRY
targetedonc.com

Niu Discusses Use of Targeted Therapies in Various Patients With NSCLC

Based on the case of a 59-year-old Asian man with non-small cell lung cancer, Jason Niu, MD discusses the targeted therapy options for the disease. Jason Niu, MD, director, Lung Cancer Program and associate director, Head & Neck Cancer Program at Banner MD Anderson Cancer Center, discusses an interesting non-small cell lung cancer patient case.
CANCER
pharmaceutical-technology.com

FDA grants EUA for Merck-Ridgeback’s oral Covid-19 antiviral molnupiravir

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for Merck (MSD) and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics’ oral antiviral, molnupiravir, for adult patients with mild to moderate Covid-19. In October this year, the company sought FDA EUA for the experimental pill. The treatment is intended for use...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Seeking Alpha

Celularity jumps 12% on FDA Fast Track tag for NK cell therapy in blood cancer

Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) gains 12.1% premarket after announcing that the FDA has granted Fast Track Designation for its non-genetically modified cryopreserved human placental hematopoietic stem cell-derived natural killer (NK) cell therapy, CYNK-001, in development for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML). Fast Track status provides for more frequent interaction with...
CANCER
cancernetwork.com

Recap: Monitoring With ctDNA for Immunotherapy Response in Lung Cancer

Roy S. Herbst, MD, PhD, discussed implementing immunotherapy and seeing its effectiveness in patients with lung cancer. In a recent OncView™discussion, Roy S. Herbst, MD, PhD, chief of medical oncology at Yale Cancer Center and Smilow Cancer Hospital in New Haven, Connecticut, reviewed current strategies for determining success of immunotherapy in the treatment of non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).
CANCER
Phramalive.com

FDA Grants EUA For CLINITEST Rapid COVID-19 Antigen Self-Test

Siemens Healthineers Announces FDA Emergency Use Authorization For CLINITEST® Rapid COVID-19 Antigen Self-Test. The CLINITEST Rapid COVID-19 Antigen Self-Test has received FDA EUA for unsupervised self-testing for the SARS-CoV-2 virus by individuals age 14 and older (or adult-collected samples from individuals ages 2-13). Rapid antigen testing provides results in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
onclive.com

FDA Approval Sought for Dovitinib for Third-Line Renal Cell Carcinoma

A new drug application has been submitted to the FDA seeking the marketing approval of dovitinib as a potential option in the third-line treatment of patients with renal cell carcinoma. A new drug application (NDA) has been submitted to the FDA seeking the marketing approval of dovitinib as a potential...
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Case 3: A Patient With Metastatic HCC

Aparna Kalyan, MD:We’re going to look at the next case now. Which is a good bridge from this point. Ben George, MD:It looks like a case of metastatic hepatocellular carcinoma [HCC]. This is a 60-year-old man who presented with abdominal pain and shortness of breath. On exam, the patient is obese, with a BMI [body mass index] of 31 but has no heart failure or diabetes. He has hypertension that’s controlled on an ACE inhibitor. He has no history of hepatitis C or B. He had a minor surgery 5 years ago. He’s married, and he works as a plumber with his own business. He has light alcohol—less than 3 drinks per week. He’s a former smoker, 25 pack-years, but he quit 3 years ago.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
patientdaily.com

NRx Pharmaceuticals Files Breakthrough Therapy Designation Request for ZYESAMI® (aviptadil) in Patients at Immediate Risk of Death from COVID-19 Despite Treatment with Remdesivir and Other Approved Therapies

- Breakthrough Therapy Designation request focused on patients whose respiratory failure has progressed despite treatment with Remdesivir. - Filing is based on FDA request for clinical data on the effectiveness of ZYESAMI compared to Remdesivir and other approved therapies. - Patients treated with ZYESAMI vs. placebo demonstrated a statistically significant...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH

Comments / 0

Community Policy