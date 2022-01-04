ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Andy Cohen Not Fired by CNN After Drunken New Year’s Eve Rant, Confirms Network

By Fletcher Peters
Decider.com
Decider.com
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Even a drunken rant can’t bring Bravo superstar Andy Cohen down. After the TV personality went viral for spewing vitriol towards Ryan Seacrest and Bill de Blasio on CNN‘s New Year’s Eve celebration, rumors began to spread that he had been fired from the network over the controversy. The rumors are...

decider.com

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Anderson Cooper Tells Stephen Colbert What He Thought Of Chris Cuomo’s Firing: “Journalists Have Strict Ethics And Strict Rules That We Are To Abide By”

Anderson Cooper appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and offered his take on CNN’s decision to fire Chris Cuomo, telling Colbert that although he feels terrible for his former colleague and his family, “there are repercussions” for not following journalistic ethics. Cuomo’s employment was terminated on Dec. 4, days after new information was released by New York Attorney General Letitia James that shed light on the extent to which he assisted his brother, then New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, in responding to allegations of sexual harassment. “I don’t want anything bad to happen to somebody who is a colleague and...
CELEBRITIES
Ok Magazine

Kelly Ripa Is Upset Pal Andy Cohen Attacked Cohost Ryan Seacrest On Television: He Is Her 'Work Husband & Family,' Source Says

Kelly Ripa has found herself in an uncomfortable position after her pal Andy Cohen publicly bashed her cohost, Ryan Seacrest, during a New Year's Eve special. “Kelly likes Andy, but she adores Ryan. Andy is her friend, but Ryan is her work husband, he is family. When you attack Ryan, you also attack Kelly, that is how close they are,” a source dished to Radar.
CELEBRITIES
romper.com

Andy Cohen's Mom Said She "Probably Would've Hated" His Wife When He Came Out To Her

Andy Cohen clearly got his sharp sense of humor from his mom Evelyn. No offense to him, but she might even be funnier than the Watch What Happens Live host, and that’s really saying something. Take, for instance, the story of how she reacted when he came out to her in the ‘80s. It was an emotional time for them both, but Evelyn Cohen really knew how to cut through the emotions with a bit of levity. And honesty. And, most importantly, unwavering support.
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anderson Cooper
Person
Bill De Blasio
Person
Kathy Griffin
Person
Ryan Seacrest
Person
Andy Cohen
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cnn#Republicans#Bravo#Democrats#Nbc#Abc
HollywoodLife

Andy Cohen Shades Ryan Seacrest’s NYE Broadcast: They’re A ‘Group Of Losers’

Andy Cohen brought some shade into 2022, as he bashed Ryan Seacrest’s competing NYE special on Dec. 31. Andy Cohen proved he’s as shady as The Real Housewives during CNN’s New Year’s Eve Live with Anderson Cooper on December 31, when he dissed Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve. “If you look behind me, you’ll see Ryan Seacrest‘s group of losers performing. I’m sorry but if you’re watching ABC, you’re watching nothing,” the 53-year-old producer said.
TV & VIDEOS
HollywoodLife

Kylie Jenner’s Daughter Stormi Crashes Grandma Kris’ NYE Interview With Andy Cohen: Watch

While Kris Jenner was being interviewed by Andy Cohen on New Year’s Eve, Stormi Webster popped in to say hello!. Stormi Webster is just swinging by to say hi! The adorable 3-year-old made a sweet debut on The CNN countdown to New Year’s Eve show hosted by Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper, butting in to her grandma Kris Jenner‘s interview. The Kardashian matriarch was discussing being proud of her daughter’s Kim Kardashian‘s passing the bar when Andy asked her about Kim’s latest budding romance with comedian Pete Davidson. At that moment, Stormi wandered on screen and only delighted with the cute blunder, definitely giving the audience something to celebrate. Kris joked that it was perfect timing — perhaps to evade questions about Kim and Pete’s juicy romance — and Stormi put on the cutest face for viewers.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Deadline

Anderson Cooper To Host New Series For CNN+

Anderson Cooper will host a new parenting show for CNN+, the upcoming subscription streaming service from CNN, while a current online series will move to the new platform. Parental Guidance with Anderson Cooper, to air weekly, will feature Cooper consulting with experts on navigating the challenges of life as a working father. Cooper’s son Wyatt was born in 2020. The network also said that Cooper’s Anderson Cooper Full Circle, currently a twice-a-week digital series that started in 2018, will move to CNN+. On the show, Cooper interviews authors, entertainers and other figures outside the D.C. news cycle. He also answers viewer questions. CNN had been promoting Cooper’s plans for CNN+ content, but he made the official announcement on Friday evening as he co-hosted the network’s New Year’s Eve coverage with Andy Cohen. Cooper’s projects are the latest to be announced for CNN+, to launch in the first quarter of the new year. Chris Wallace recently departed Fox News for the streaming service, and other series will feature Kasie Hunt and Eva Longoria. The streaming service will join others from news channels, including The Choice from MSNBC, which is on the Peacock platform, and Fox Nation, the latter of which is another subscription offering.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Anderson Cooper Just Received Some Big Career News

CNN anchor Anderson Cooper's journey as a father will be the subject of his next project. Parental Guidance with Anderson Cooper will be a weekly show available on the cable news network's CNN+ streaming platform. Cooper welcomed his son Wyatt Morgan Cooper via surrogate in April 2020 and is co-parenting with his former partner, nightclub owner Benjamin Maisani.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Newsday

Andy Cohen recovers from second bout of COVID-19

Bravo TV executive and on-air personality Andy Cohen has confirmed he has endured a second bout of COVID-19 and that he has recovered. In a Twitter exchange Monday that referred to Cohen's late-night talk show "Watch What Happens Live," a fan asked, "Andy, did you get the covid and was that why all the WWHLs were reruns?" Cohen, 53, responded, "Yes! All better now."
PUBLIC HEALTH
Decider.com

Decider.com

1K+
Followers
287
Post
286K+
Views
ABOUT

Decider helps you find what to watch. Discover the best movies and shows to stream on Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, and more.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy