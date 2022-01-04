ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

‘The View’ Down to Two Permanent Hosts Thanks to COVID

By Fletcher Peters
Decider.com
Decider.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Just the two of us… We can make it if we try! The View was down to a mere two permanent hosts as they returned for their second day of filming in 2022, thanks once again to the Omicron variant surge of COVID. With moderator Whoopi Goldberg already out and Joy...

decider.com

Comments / 2

Related
OK! Magazine

'The View' In Turmoil: In Dire Need Of Republican Co-Host, No-One Will Join Because Joy Behar, Whoopi Goldberg & Sunny Hostin Are Allegedly Bullies On Set

Producers at The View are reportedly struggling to find the perfect fit for a permanent Republican panelist to sit alongside the liberal hosts. The ongoing search to fill the right-wing spot left by Meghan McCain— who departed the show over the summer — has hit a snag as the show continues to test out a wide range of conservative fill-ins into the new year.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Meghan Mccain
Person
Agatha Christie
Person
Whoopi Goldberg
Person
Joy Behar
Person
Sara Haines
Person
Ana Navarro
Person
Sunny Hostin
Popculture

'The View': Here's Who Rejected the Offer to Replace Meghan McCain

The View is still searching for Meghan McCain's replacement on the panel. While the show has tried out a series of conservative figures in recent months, one stood out more than the others to the higher-ups at The View. According to Politico, the show was "eager" to have young libertarian Kat Timpf join the panel. However, Timpf reportedly turned down the offer partly due to the show's reputation with past conservative members on the panel.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
DesignerzCentral

The Real Reason Whoopi Goldberg Was Absent From The View

Whoopi Goldberg is putting the health and safety of those around her first. Goldberg was noticeably absent from The View on Wednesday after she was potentially exposed to COVID-19. Her co-host Joy Behar said that while Goldberg feels "fine and healthy," she will miss Thursday's show as well out of an abundance of caution.
CELEBRITIES
arcamax.com

Whoopi Goldberg 'shocked' by COVID diagnosis

Whoopi Goldberg was shocked by her COVID-19 diagnosis. The 66-year-old star entered isolation after learning that she'd been exposed to someone who tested positive for the virus, but Whoopi was still left in a state of shock when her test results came through. During an appearance on 'The View', she...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Omicron#Republican#The Agatha Christie
HollywoodLife

Whoopi Goldberg Shuts Down Myth That Adele Could’ve Lost Her Voice Due To Weight Loss

Whoopi Goldberg made sure everyone knew that weight has nothing to do with talent during a discussion about Rebel Wilson and Adele’s weight loss. The ladies of The View discussed some of the push back that Rebel Wilson said she faced from her team, when she said that she wanted to do a year of health, which led to her 77-pound weight loss. Sara Haines mentioned other stars who have had serious weight loss during their careers, and she mentioned how lately there’s been tons of attention surrounding Rebel’s and Adele’s weight loss journeys, and Sunny Hostin mentioned the idea that singers who lose weight can lose their voice, before Whoopi Goldberg chimed in to say that it’s false.
WEIGHT LOSS
The Hollywood Reporter

Whoopi Goldberg Says Breakthrough COVID-19 Diagnosis “Could Have Been Much Worse”

After the announcement that she tested positive for COVID-19, Whoopi Goldberg offered an update during Wednesday’s episode of The View. Goldberg explained that she had already begun distancing herself after being exposed to someone who had tested positive for COVID-19. She later learned that she was positive when she tested before returning to The View after holiday break. “It was a shock because I’m triple-vaxxed. I haven’t been anywhere, I haven’t done anything,” she said to her fellow co-hosts. “But that’s the thing about the Omicron [variant], you just don’t know where it is, who’s got it, who’s passing it.” She added, “It’s...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CinemaBlend

Following Whoopi Goldberg's Absence, The View Is Missing Another Co-Host Due To COVID

The new year has so far not brought any relief from COVID or the effect the virus has on our daily lives. The Omicron variant continues to surge, and news about the many celebrities and athletes testing positive continues to wreak havoc in the worlds of sports and entertainment, among many other areas of the workforce. The View is having a particularly rough time, with the ABC daytime talk show going from one to two missing co-hosts this week as it flips back to remote productions.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Decider.com

Whoopi Goldberg Gives COVID Status Update on ‘The View’: “We’re All Over It”

The View has had a wild first week of 2022, but thankfully, some semblance of normalcy was returned today when longtime moderator Whoopi Goldberg checked in with the panel. Only two permanent hosts remain on the talk show at the moment, Joy Behar and Sunny Hostin, who are both safe from COVID for the time being. Sara Haines is taking a break after coming in close contact with COVID, and Goldberg is out with the illness, set to return at the beginning of next week.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Primetimer

Amanda Carpenter Wins a Likely Callback with Scathing Indictment of Fox News Hosts

New! Listen to our weekly View in Review podcast. Has The View found its new frontrunner for the fifth seat? On Tuesday, Amanda Carpenter earned both the co-hosts' and the audience's respect when she blasted Fox News hosts for urging Mark Meadows to end the January 6 riot in private texts, while downplaying the insurrection on-air. Carpenter, a Republican commentator, insisted Fox News hosts' about-face is "despicable," and she accused them of willfully misleading the public about what transpired that day. "Becuase of what these people on Fox News are doing, it makes it much more likely it will happen again, much worse," she said. "I dare Sean Hannity to answer me tonight!"
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Sara Haines Off ‘The View’ Today After Close Contact With Covid

The View is down another co-host today, with panelist Sara Haines absent due to having come into close contact with Covid. The announcement was made by co-host Joy Behar at the start of today’s episode. On Monday, Behar announced that moderator Whoopi Goldberg had tested positive for Covid during the holiday break and probably would be off until next week. “Sara was in close contact, so she’s not here. It’s like Agatha Christie, ‘And then there were three,” Behar said, noting that Haines “feels fine” but that she’s “laying low today.” Haines appeared remotely from home Monday on The View. Haines’ seat was filled today by fill-in co-host Yvette Nicole Brown. Today’s panel was rounded out by co-hosts Sunny Hostin and guest co-host Ana Navarro. All the panelists appeared remotely from their homes. (Hostin has confirmed that she had Covid over the holiday break but has recovered.) The cases come amid the Omicron variant’s surge in New York City and throughout the nation and world. Goldberg missed the Dec. 15 and 16 episodes of The View after being exposed to Covid but did appear on the show’s pre-taped Dec. 17 holiday episode.
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheDailyBeast

Fox News Star ‘Turned Down’ Offer to Replace Meghan McCain on ‘The View’: Report

Fox News contributor Kat Timpf declined the chance to replace Meghan McCain as the new permanent conservative co-host of The View, Politico Playbook reported on Monday. With the long-running ABC talk show auditioning right-leaning fill-ins, veteran hosts Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, and Whoopi Goldberg have reportedly voiced displeasure that the process to replace McCain has taken so long. At the same time, according to Politico, producers are struggling to “find a conservative cast-member who checks all the right boxes,” which includes having credibility with GOP audiences while not being prone to conspiracies and election denialism. “Sources said that the show was eager to recruit young libertarian Kat Timpf, but she turned them down because of the show’s reputation for treating conservatives poorly and her contract with Fox,” Playbook reported. Following her chaotic four-year run on The View, McCain alleged it was a toxic workplace and that she was bullied by her on-air colleagues.
TV & VIDEOS
Vulture

Bari Weiss Is One of The View’s Potential Meghan McCain Replacements

The monkey’s paw that Joy Behar keeps on her nightstand to hold her reading glasses just curled a gnarled finger. According to Politico’s Playbook newsletter, ABC’s The View is still shopping around for a conservative co-chair to replace Meghan McCain. Sources say View mainstays Joy Behar, Whoopi Goldberg, and Sunny Hostin are tired of the revolving door of conservative substitute teachers popping in for short stints. The show has already tried Condoleezza Rice and Alyssa Farah, among others. And apparently McCain has really, really hard shoes to fill. A spokesperson for The View told Vulture that in 2022, the show will “continue to look for the right person to join our panel of smart, dynamic women. “We look forward to welcoming guest co-hosts for return appearances and introducing new names into the mix in the New Year,” the statement concludes. A spokesperson also confirmed that among upcoming the show’s Rent-the-Runway of less-left-leaning voices is Farah, Lisa Ling (who co-hosted the show from 1999 to 2002), and Bari Weiss.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'The View' Has a Huge Problem Going Into 2022

The View is currently looking to fill a spot on the panel left vacant by Meghan McCain. But, apparently, they're having trouble finding her replacement, per Politico. McCain left the program back in August and the show has featured a rotating cast of Republican guest hosts ever since. According to...
TV & VIDEOS
Decider.com

Decider.com

1K+
Followers
301
Post
286K+
Views
ABOUT

Decider helps you find what to watch. Discover the best movies and shows to stream on Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, and more.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy