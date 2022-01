Modesto’s great service day is scheduled to be back with a morning opening rally and an increased list of service project for Love Modesto. Now is the time to plan and get your groups together and get ready to sign up for projects across our community. Equally important, if you have a project that would be worthy of Love Modesto team support, please get that information to Jeff Pishney and the Love Modesto team. We are looking forward to the pre-project community get together. Join ModestoView and support this great community-wide project. Love Modesto has become so much more and is a part of Love Stanislaus County, but you can get to Love Modesto by clicking here.

MODESTO, CA ・ 18 HOURS AGO