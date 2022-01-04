ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

2021 Los Angeles Dodgers Player Reviews: Matt Beaty

By Yahoo! Sports
dailydodgers.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHe's done everything I've asked of him, so it's just more of...

www.dailydodgers.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Beaty
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Major League#Bat
FanSided

3 trade targets from the Los Angeles Dodgers for the Colorado Rockies

Things have gone down the drain a lot for the Colorado Rockies since they faced the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 163 in 2018. The Dodgers got to the World Series in 2018 and they lost in five games to the eventual World Series Champion Washington Nationals in 2019. But the Dodgers finally got their elusive World Series title in 2020. They made it to the NLCS in 2021.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Inside The Dodgers

Dodgers CEO Reportedly the Fifth Richest Owner in Baseball

Many components are required for a successful, winning baseball team to survive. Prospects must be able to be drafted and groomed by the organization. In order to manage the perilous free agent market while making intelligent decisions on keeping current players, executives in the front office must ...
MLB
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers Lose AAA Manager to Anaheim Angels

As the offseason turns, the Dodgers continue to lose bits and pieces from around the organization. Thus far, the major league coaching staff has remained intact, but staff from deeper within the org have been hired away by other teams. Recently, R&D lead Scott Powers joined the Astros. Minor League...
MLB
dailydodgers.com

Baseball America top Dodgers prospects headed by Diego Cartaya, Bobby Miller, Miguel Vargas

Baseball America unveiled their top-10 Dodgers prospect list on Friday, and a trio of players stood out from the rest. Catcher Diego Cartaya leads the way as the top prospect in the organization, followed by pitcher Bobby Miller and third baseman Miguel Vargas. Cartaya, who just turned 20 in September, made his stateside debut in 2021 by blasting 10 home runs in 31 games for Low-A Rancho Cucamonga, hitting .
MLB
InsideTheRangers

Potential Post-Lockout Roster Additions, Part IV: Rangers Sign Clayton Kershaw

While baseball's owners and players continue their silence amid the sport's ninth work stoppage, we've looked at potential moves the Texas Rangers could make once the lockout is over. So far, we've looked at the possibility of trading for All-Star first baseman Matt Olson, dove into the Rangers' interest in a trio of Cincinnati Reds starting pitchers and gauged Texas' chances of landing Japanese slugger Seiya Suzuki.
MLB
Inside The Dodgers

Dodgers: Trading for Sonny Gray Could Work for LA in 2022

In less than two months, players will be heading to spring training to start getting ready for 2022. Assuming a new collective bargaining agreement comes together early in January, teams will have a month, at best, to finish putting rosters together for the upcoming season. For the Dodgers, the ...
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy