2021 Los Angeles Dodgers Player Reviews: Matt Beaty

With Major League Baseball still at a standstill due to an owner-imposed lockout, top unsigned free agents like Carlos Correa and Freddie Freeman will have to wait to begin or continue negotiations on what will certainly be mega-deals. Days after the lockout began, the MLB rumor mill started buzzing with...
Since 2012, the Dodgers have had a steady presence at the tail end of their bullpen. Kenley Jansen has held down the closer role for nearly a decade here in Los Angeles, but his future is unknown for the time being. As a free agent this winter, Kenley can choose...
We’d all like some closure here, and for many different reasons. Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer, who only remains under contract and employed by MLB likely because of union stipulations, is awaiting a response from the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office in regard to the sexual assault allegations levied against him.
Oh no! Clayton Kershaw doing fun stuff outside of baseball! Noooo!!! It must mean he’s made a free agency decision before the lockout even ended. This can’t be happening. Won’t have it!. The Los Angeles Dodgers couldn’t come to an agreement with Kershaw before commissioner Rob Manfred...
One aspect of the MLB lockout that occasionally gets lost in the shuffle is the inability of players to train with their coaches at the team facilities. That hasn’t stopped Dodgers superstar Mookie Betts from getting his work in. In fact, Betts has been sharpening his skills with two...
There are few players with a better baseball resume than Albert Pujols. The Dominican star has dominated the game of baseball for over 2 decades, and he isn’t ready to stop just yet. After being traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers last season and finishing a massive 10-year deal...
Alright, this is a weird thing to say out loud: the Los Angeles Dodgers actually … have some … work to do in putting their 2022 Opening Day roster together?. That can’t be right … but it is. At the moment, the familiar 26-man roster is...
Things have gone down the drain a lot for the Colorado Rockies since they faced the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 163 in 2018. The Dodgers got to the World Series in 2018 and they lost in five games to the eventual World Series Champion Washington Nationals in 2019. But the Dodgers finally got their elusive World Series title in 2020. They made it to the NLCS in 2021.
In National League West news, the third-place San Diego Padres have reportedly hired a new executive. Mark Loretta, a 15-year MLB veteran, will rejoin the Padres as a special assistant. Loretta, 50, was born in Santa Monica, California, and played his final season with the Dodgers in 2009. That ...
When it comes to the 2022 campaign, one of the most asked questions for Dodgers fans is what will become of starting pitcher Trevor Bauer. He's in his second year of a three-year, $102 million contract, but he was put on paid administrative leave last season after accusations of sexual assault ...
Many components are required for a successful, winning baseball team to survive. Prospects must be able to be drafted and groomed by the organization. In order to manage the perilous free agent market while making intelligent decisions on keeping current players, executives in the front office must ...
Corey Seager is no longer a Dodger. Max Muncy is recovering from a serious elbow injury. Cody Bellinger is coming off his worst season a pro. The Dodgers need a left-handed bat they can count on. Could superstar Freddie Freeman be the answer?. A pair of MLB experts believe Freeman-to-the-Dodgers...
Andre Ethier was a Dodger mainstay for more than decade. The outfielder spent his entire 12-year major career in Dodger blue. In an interview on Sportsnet LA with John Hartung, Ethier talked about the one thing he’ll miss the most now that his playing days are over. “The thing...
As the offseason turns, the Dodgers continue to lose bits and pieces from around the organization. Thus far, the major league coaching staff has remained intact, but staff from deeper within the org have been hired away by other teams. Recently, R&D lead Scott Powers joined the Astros. Minor League...
Baseball America unveiled their top-10 Dodgers prospect list on Friday, and a trio of players stood out from the rest. Catcher Diego Cartaya leads the way as the top prospect in the organization, followed by pitcher Bobby Miller and third baseman Miguel Vargas. Cartaya, who just turned 20 in September, made his stateside debut in 2021 by blasting 10 home runs in 31 games for Low-A Rancho Cucamonga, hitting .
While baseball's owners and players continue their silence amid the sport's ninth work stoppage, we've looked at potential moves the Texas Rangers could make once the lockout is over. So far, we've looked at the possibility of trading for All-Star first baseman Matt Olson, dove into the Rangers' interest in a trio of Cincinnati Reds starting pitchers and gauged Texas' chances of landing Japanese slugger Seiya Suzuki.
In less than two months, players will be heading to spring training to start getting ready for 2022. Assuming a new collective bargaining agreement comes together early in January, teams will have a month, at best, to finish putting rosters together for the upcoming season. For the Dodgers, the ...
