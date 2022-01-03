News Wrap: Congress returns from winter recess

WASHINGTON, Jan 5 (Reuters) - As Democrats struggled to move forward on broad new voting rights legislation, the U.S. Senate's top Republican signaled interest on Wednesday in changing an 1887 law that allows members of Congress to dispute presidential election results. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell opened the door to...
Rep. Devin Nunes of California formally stepped away from his legislative duties on Monday. As expected, Nunes will leave Congress and lead Donald Trump’s new media and technology imprint, Trump Media & Technology Group. The former U.S. representative issued a letter that was read during a pro forma session on Monday morning.
Sen. Joe Manchin is taking heat from all sides as he resists eliminating the last stalwart against the Democratic agenda, the filibuster, including some of the biggest names in America. Manchin has told colleagues his phone has been lighting up with calls in recent days, including from former presidents Barack...
Retirees all around the United States are feeling the pinch as a result of rising prices. The rise in COVID-19 cases has made things worse. After three rounds of stimulus funds, the federal government decided to end them. A new round of stimulus checks is being forced upon Congress by...
The Supreme Court heard over three hours of arguments for cases related to the Biden administration's proposed Covid-19 vaccine and mask mandates for employers and appeared unlikely to allow their enforcement. NBC's Pete Williams has details.Jan. 7, 2022.
Supreme Court Justice Sonya Sotomayor aggressively pushed back on the term "vaccine mandate" during a Friday hearing on the Biden administration's contested COVID-19 regulations outlined by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA). "There's no requirement here. It's not a vaccine mandate. It's something totally different. And I don't know...
On the 1-year anniversary of the January 6th Capitol riot, Democratic legislators are using the ominous day to push their media narrative that former President Donald Trump and many of his supporters, actually tried to overthrow the federal government. Florida Rep. Byron Donalds (D), who sits on the House Oversight...
Stephen Colbert observed the first anniversary of the 6 January assault on the Capitol on Thursday evening, a year after he reacted to the insurrection on live television. “The thing I remember from that day is how shocked I was at this grotesque tragedy,” he said, recalling how the Late Show writing staff scrapped a planned monologue on the certification of Biden’s victory after seeing footage of the siege during a script rewrite Zoom meeting.
The Biden administration is distributing an additional $4.5 billion in funds to help low-income Americans cover heating costs during a second pandemic winter, with cold-weather states receiving the largest share, according to a state-by-state breakdown released Friday. The funding boost - part of last year´s $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan...
