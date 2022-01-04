West Virginia holiday travel sees increase compared to previous years

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — After a steady decline for a couple of months, COVID-19 cases are again spiking in West Virginia. Governor Justice and his COVID-19 task force announced that nearly 14% of all people tested each day are coming back positive. In just the past day, 2,600 new COVID-19 cases were reported. The number […]
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The COVID case count in West Virginia has skyrocketed this week, jumping from 8,604 on Monday to 9,478 on Tuesday, and then 11,017 Wednesday, with that latter number being released Thursday morning. It’s the first time West Virginia has had more than 11,000 active...
Life expectancy is one of the most important and commonly cited indicators of population health — and in the United States, life expectancy is falling at a historic rate. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, life expectancy at birth declined by 1.5 years in 2020, the largest one-year decline since World War […]
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported five new COVID-19 related deaths Tuesday, as well as an increase of nearly 900 active cases of the disease in the state. DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 85-year old male from Jefferson...
Questions about these schedule changes can be directed the YMCA at 304-252-0715. Gailyn Markham is a multimedia journalist for Lootpress. She joined the Lootpress staff in November of 2020. Gailyn graduated from Concord University in May of 2019 with a BA in English Journalism and a minor in Sociology. During her time there, she was a staff writer for the school’s newspaper, “The Concordian,” and received the 2019 Outstanding Journalist Award for her work. Before joining the Lootpress team, Gailyn interned for The Register-Herald and, upon completing her internship, was asked to continue working as a freelance writer. She freelanced for the newspaper for two years. A West Virginia native, Gailyn has always been devoted to telling the stories of the Mountain State. When she isn’t working, she enjoys taking advantage of West Virginia’s many outdoor adventures, reading, and renovating her home with her husband, Chris. For news tips or story ideas, email Gailyn at gailynmarkham@lootpress.com. You can also follow her on Facebook.
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginians were back in the stores Sunday, shopping with money and gift cards they received during the holiday weekend. "The day after Christmas is really busy because there are a lot of sales. A lot of people know that our ornaments are 50 percent off — we have people that come in first thing to buy things," Adam's Hallmark Manager Jean Spiker said. "We have people buying tons and tons of gift wrap and boxed cards."
CHARLESTON — The number of new COVID cases reported Wednesday in West Virginia hit almost 2,000, with the number of active cases once again topping 9,000. In a 24-hour period, 1,976 new cases were reported with a 12.44 percent positivity rate. The number of active cases rose to 9,478.
CHARLESTON – The Christmas and New Year holidays saw record numbers of vehicles utilizing the West Virginia Turnpike, the West Virginia Department of Transportation announced Tuesday. During the 12-day period between Dec. 22, 2021, and Jan. 2, 2022, 1,263,779 vehicles went through Turnpike toll booths. The period includes both...
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The West Virginia Turnpike has set a record for holiday travel. From Dec. 22 to Jan 2, 1.26 million vehicles went through the Turnpike’s toll booths, a 27% increase from a year ago, the state Department of Transportation said. Both Christmas and New Year’s Day occurred on weekends.
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - A COVID-19 surge since Christmas has brought confirmed daily cases in West Virginia to levels not seen in three months. Now health officials are expressing concern that New Year’s get-togethers could make the situation worse. The state reported 1,908 positive cases on Wednesday, the most...
CHARLESTON — Active cases of COVID-19 continued to increase on Wednesday with 17,718 in West Virginia, more than 1,800 new cases since the Tuesday pandemic update by the state Department of Health and Human Resources. The deaths of 11 people were also attributed to the virus, including three residents...
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia reported 31 more COVID-related deaths Wednesday, pushing the pandemic total to 5,242. A 28-year-old male from Harrison County, a 37-year-old male from Ohio County, a 40-year-old male from Doddridge County, a 40-year-old female from Preston County and a 44-year-old male from Barbour County were among the latest dead.
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Twenty more COVID deaths have been reported in West Virginia, while the latest active case count was 8,598. A total of 5,211 state residents have died since the pandemic began in March 2020. There have been 820 new cases since Monday's report, with an 11.08% daily positivity and a 6.37% cumulative positivity.
CHARLESTON, W.Va.—The following events happened on these dates in West Virginia history. To read more, go to e-WV: The West Virginia Encyclopedia at www.wvencyclopedia.org. Jan. 5, 1810: The Virginia General Assembly recognized 20 acres of land owned by farmer and trader Thomas Buffington at the confluence of the Guyandotte and Ohio rivers as the new village of Guyandotte.
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— Christmas is just two days away, and many people are expected to be out on the roads traveling. AAA estimates more than 3 million Georgianz will be on the roads this holiday season. That’s nearly a 28 percent increase compared to last year. With Macon...
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – AAA reports air travel for Christmas is estimated to nearly triple this year compared to 2020. Passengers at Dayton International Airport said their travel experience was mostly positive, many excited to spend their Christmas visiting family. “I’m here because my family lives here in Greenville, Ohio and I’m here to visit […]
EUGENE, Ore. — With just two days until Christmas. It’s one of the busiest travel times of the year. The Eugene Airport is seeing thousands of travelers flying out for the holidays, plus last-minute bookings are adding to the already high numbers. It's beginning to look a lot...
Comments / 1