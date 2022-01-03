ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
COVID wave continues to upend travel plans, return to school

pbs.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOVID continues to spread quickly throughout the U.S. on the first Monday...

www.pbs.org

WSMV

Holidays during COVID wave: traveling, treatment and tests

As millions of Americans take to the skies this holiday, the rapid spread of omicron variant continues nationwide. While some countries in Asia imposed restrictions to try to contain the highly contagious omicron variant, governments in Europe and elsewhere preached common sense despite reporting record daily cases this week.
Amna Nawaz
kfgo.com

U.S. travelers adjust holiday plans to constraints of Omicron wave

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Millions of Americans carried on warily with travel plans through a second pandemic-clouded holiday season, despite a growing wave of COVID-19 infections driven by the Omicron variant, though many were forced to scale back their ambitions. Moses Jimenez, an accountant from Long Beach, Mississippi, went...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Repository

Undeterred by Covid, holiday travelers stick with travel plans

GREEN – Fearing the risks of COVID, Chandra Burton, a GlenOak High School graduate, chose not to travel to Stark County in 2020 to see her mother. But the following year on Christmas Eve, Burton arrived Friday morning at Akron-Canton Airport. She had flown to Charlotte on the early-morning flight from Fort Lauderdale. She was about to rent a car and drive to her mother's house in Plain Township.
STARK COUNTY, OH
WJHG-TV

Bay District Schools discuss COVID plans ahead of students’ return

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay District Schools is preparing to kick off another semester. However, the district is now facing a familiar challenge, maintaining safety amidst a growing pandemic. For Superintendent Bill Husfelt, he says it’s quite simple how folks can keep others safe. “First of all, and...
BAY COUNTY, FL
Daily Mail

Bill Gates says the worst part of the pandemic is coming and he's canceled his holiday plans because close friends have tested positive for COVID-19

Bill Gates warned his millions of Twitter followers to brace themselves for the worst part of the pandemic and announced that he canceled his holiday plans after his close friends tested positive for COVID-19. In a series of tweets posted on Tuesday, the Microsoft co-founder told his 56.5 million followers...
Fortune

Omicron infections are showing a ‘very strange symptom’

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. As COVID-19 infections continue to escalate in the new year, some patients have been reporting a strange new symptom: night sweats. Commonly associated with other conditions like...
Fortune

‘Flurona’ has hit the U.S. Here’s what it is and the symptoms

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. When news broke that an unvaccinated pregnant woman in Israel tested positive for both the coronavirus and the common flu at the same time earlier this week, it sent shock waves through the medical community and introduced a new term into the COVID-19 lexicon: “Flurona.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily Mail

Biden will use $4.5billion in COVID relief funds to help low-income Americans pay their heating bills for the second pandemic of the winter with prices set to soar

The Biden administration is distributing an additional $4.5 billion in funds to help low-income Americans cover heating costs during a second pandemic winter, with cold-weather states receiving the largest share, according to a state-by-state breakdown released Friday. The funding boost - part of last year´s $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan...
