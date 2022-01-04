ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

NCCN Update on COVID-19 Prevention Gives “Strong Preference” for mRNA Vaccines in Patients With Cancer

By Mary Caffrey
ajmc.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe update recommends that patients who receive CAR T-cell therapy wait 3 months before getting a COVID-19 vaccine. The National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN) today published major updates to its expert consensus recommendations on vaccination and prevention of COVID-19 in people with cancer, expressing a preference for mRNA-based vaccines and calling...

www.ajmc.com

Comments / 0

Related
SlashGear

Pfizer’s early COVID vaccine trial data hints at bad news for some parents

Pfizer and BioNTech, the companies behind one of the COVID-19 vaccines authorized for use in the United States, have announced plans to expand their trial involving kids in the youngest age groups. Going forward, the clinical study will add a third dose to the vaccine regimen for babies and young kids ages 6 months to 4 years of age. The reason, the company notes, was less than robust responses in participants given the two-dose series.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Medscape News

COVID-19 May Promote Tumor Development in Patients With Cancer

The study covered in this summary was published on medRxiv.org as a preprint and has not yet been peer reviewed. Cancer patients exposed to SARS-CoV-2 infection experience persistent increases in cytokines, chemokines and (angiogenic) growth factors (CCGs) over and above those seen in unexposed patients, indicates a Belgian analysis of serial blood samples.
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Research#Cancer Prevention#Cancer Treatment#American Cancer Society#Covid 19 Vaccination#Fda#Pfizer Biontech#Md
cancernetwork.com

Understanding Adverse Events in Multiple Myeloma

Nina Shah, MD, discussed how adverse events impact treatment decision-making for patients with multiple myeloma. Nina Shah, MD: Understanding the adverse events from these particular studies and what has happened is important to understand what you’re going to choose for your patients. This is one of the other parts of myeloma decision making. It’s not just how well they’re going to do, but how poorly they won’t do. Meaning if you know your patient has a poor cardiovascular status, you’re not going to give them something that could potentially drop their blood pressure. For example, that person should not get a CAR T-cell therapy because there’s a very high chance that the person would has cytokine release syndrome [CRS] could also have low blood pressure. There are also patients who have renal insufficiency, and they cannot get conditioning chemotherapy with fludarabine and also cannot get CAR T-cell therapy. On the whole, giving yourself information, being educated, and giving the patients a lot of information—which is actually available very nicely from all the presentations—at least sets expectations. If the patients know that there’s a chance they’re going to have a fever with these novel regimens, they may have low blood pressure, they may have low blood counts, which is something that we expect for a lot of different agents in multiple myeloma, but at least these expectations are set and then these can be managed and mitigated sometimes by things like close monitoring. Grade 1 CRS can be addressed with things like tocilizumab [Actemra]. Ultimately, what you know is the adverse event pattern should be one of the major pathways that helps you guide how to choose which medication for each particular patient.
CANCER
ajmc.com

ASH Posters Evaluate COVID-19 Risk Among Patients With Blood Cancers

Research using data from the ASH Research Collaborative COVID-19 Registry for Hematology identified risk factors for severe infection and mortality for patients with blood cancers who were infected with COVID-19. Patients with blood disorders have a greater risk for severe infection and death from COVID-19, and 2 studies presented at...
PUBLIC HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

13% of small sample of fully vaccinated cancer patients died from COVID-19, study finds

Cancer patients who experienced breakthrough COVID-19 infections had a 13 percent death rate, a study published Dec. 24 in the Annals of Oncology found. Researchers collected data on 1,787 patients with cancer and COVID-19 between Nov. 1, 2020, and May 31, 2021, 1,656 of whom were unvaccinated, 77 partially vaccinated and 54 fully vaccinated.
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
HIV
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
cancernetwork.com

Emerging Research and Therapies for Multiple Myeloma

Nina Shah, MD, touched on novel immunotherapies and other emerging therapies for patients with multiple myeloma. Nina Shah, MD: A lot of emerging research is coming from novel immunotherapies. Now that we know what BCMA [B-cell maturation antigen] CAR T-cell therapy can do, we think ‘how can we make this better?’ There are other emerging therapies, for example, GPRC5D-directed CAR T-cell therapy, [which] I’m looking forward to seeing; and allogenic CAR T-cell therapy, which would increase access and availability as well as ease of giving this CAR T-cell therapy. That’s one of the factors when you think about what you’re going to give. It’s not just how well it’s going to be given and how well it’s going to do, but can you actually give it logistically. I’m also interested to see how we’re going to have novel bispecific therapy targeting GPRC5D and FcRH5. One of the other things that is really interesting about multiple myeloma, as I’ve mentioned many times before, [is that] quality of life is a very important outcome measure. That’s going to be one of the things that separates the different modalities that are available. If you can show that quality of life durably improves with some of these therapies, and it does, you may choose that over something where quality of life is either the same or goes down with the therapy because you are treating a person, not a patient. There are a lot of preclinical data coming out to suggest novel targets, and that’s going to be really exciting for us to think about how we may approach myeloma with different mechanisms of action. One of the things that we know about this disease is that the way you target it, particularly if you use different ways that synergize together, that’s the way we get the most amount of bang for a buck with combination chemotherapy. Overall, I really want to see if we can improve the duration of response not only in the frontline but in the second and third lines, and change this to a chronic illness where patients live with it but not die from it.
CANCER
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio State study shows boosters help protect patients with cancer from COVID-19 omicron variant

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Getting a booster shot against COVID-19 will help give increased, broad protection against the omicron variant for people with cancer, new data shows. Researchers at Ohio State’s College of Veterinary Medicine and James Cancer Hospital report that the two-shot mRNA vaccination regimen against COVID-19 is “woefully inadequate” to provide durable protection in immunocompromised patients. […]
OHIO STATE
Medscape News

Pembrolizumab +/- Chemotherapy in Lung Cancer: Reading Between the Studies

This transcript has been edited for clarity. This is Mark Kris from Memorial Sloan Kettering. I'm making the first of, hopefully, an ongoing series of presentations entitled "Reading Between the Studies." What do you do when you need information and you look to clinical trials to give you that information...
CANCER
aithority.com

Following Complete Clearance Of Cancer Lesions In Advanced Liver Cancer Patient, Can-Fite Is Filing Patent Applications For The Treatment Of Various Advanced Solid Tumors

Namodenoson Headed into Pivotal Phase III Liver Cancer Study. Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd, a biotechnology company advancing a pipeline of proprietary small molecule drugs that address inflammatory, cancer and liver diseases, announced the Company is filing new patent applications in several countries for the treatment of all advanced solid tumors based on new clinical data showing that a patient with advanced hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), the most common form of liver cancer, was cleared of all tumor lesions following treatment with Namodenoson, an A3 adenosine receptor (A3AR) ligand. These pending patent applications are the latest in Can-Fite’s growing IP portfolio covering its platform technology, as well as its drug candidate Namodenoson and its use in a variety of advanced cancers.
CANCER
cancernetwork.com

FDA Grants BTD to Telisotuzumab Vedotin in EGFR Wild-Type Non–Small Cell Lung Cancer

Telisotuzumab vedotin’s breakthrough therapy designation for EGFR wild-type non–small cell lung cancer was supported by results from the phase 2 LUMINOSITY trial. The FDA has granted a breakthrough therapy designation to telisotuzumab vedotin (teliso-V) for patients with advanced or metastatic EGFR wild-type nonsquamous non–small cell lung cancer with high levels of c-Met overexpression who have progressed on a platinum-based therapy, according to a press release from AbbVie.1.
CANCER
IFLScience

BioNTech mRNA Cancer Vaccine Recruits First Patient Into Phase 2 Trials

The individualized mRNA cancer vaccine from BioNTech has moved to Phase 2 trials, with a patient from the USA set to receive a dose in the hopes it will prevent recurrence of the stage three colon cancer that he recently survived. Omar Rodriguez, 47 from Texas, will be among the first to receive BioNTech’s patient-specific cancer antigen therapy that targets up to 20 mutations of colorectal cancer – the second deadliest cancer worldwide. It has shown promise in prior Phase 1 trials, inducing an immune cell response – according to an NBC News report.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
pharmacytimes.com

Study Shows Cancer Patients Overlooked in COVID-19 Vaccine Rollout

The study authors sought to determine the proportion of states that elected to follow CDC recommendations by identifying each state’s COVID-19 vaccination webpage through keyword-based internet search and set out to identify information about vaccinations for patients with cancer. A new study found that approximately two-thirds of the United...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Protecting people with cancer from COVID-19: New recommendations from cancer guidelines organization

Today, the National Comprehensive Cancer Network published significant updates to the expert consensus recommendations on vaccination and pre-exposure prophylaxis of COVID-19 in people with cancer. The NCCN Advisory Committee on COVID-19 Vaccination and Pre-exposure Prophylaxis meets frequently to review all available research and provide evidence-based best practices for keeping people with cancer as safe as possible during the COVID-19 pandemic. The updated guidance includes information on the preventive use of human monoclonal antibodies in addition to the following principals:
CANCER
MedicalXpress

What makes an mRNA vaccine so effective against severe COVID-19?

The first two vaccines created with mRNA vaccine technology—the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines—are arguably two of the most effective COVID vaccines developed to date. In clinical trials, both were more than 90% effective at preventing symptomatic infection, easily surpassing the 50% threshold the Food and Drug Administration had set for COVID-19 vaccines to be considered for emergency use authorization.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy