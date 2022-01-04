ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

An Iranian Jewish leader was executed in 1979. His granddaughter wants his story known.

stljewishlight.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(JTA) — As a news photo editor currently with NBC News, Shahrzad Elghanayan has worked with many photojournalists whose instinct is to run toward danger. It is, she said, “a sign of courage, empathy, and feeling responsible for your fellow human beings.”. That instinct is part of...

stljewishlight.org

Comments / 0

