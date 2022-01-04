ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Remembering the forgotten St. Louis Jews of the Wild West

By About the Contributor
stljewishlight.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou never know where you will find history, much less the forgotten stories of the St. Louis Jews of the Wild West. In August, we began researching any possible Jewish ties to the legendary western gunfighter Wild Bill Hickok. During that research we discovered the story of Sol Star, one of...

stljewishlight.org

Comments / 0

Related
littlerocksoiree.com

Meet Us in St. Louis

Just a few hours' drive north (or a one-hour flight), St. Louis is so much more than an arch. Here's how to plan your next stylish getaway to the Show-Me State. St. Louis does not lack for places to rest your head. The most beautiful hotel lobby is inside the St. Louis Union Station Hotel, set in a building once housed by the Union Railway Station. Another stunning option is the Angad Arts Hotel, just a short hop from The Fabulous Fox Theatre, museums and art galleries. Each floor of the Angad is a different color, allowing you to choose a room based on how you want to feel. Live! by Loews is perfectly situated across from Busch Stadium and in the center of the city’s latest entertainment spot, Ballpark Village, a hub for fun, even if baseball isn’t your favorite pastime.
LIFESTYLE
Lodging

AC Hotel St. Louis Central West End Opens

ST. LOUIS — AC Hotel St. Louis Central West End, a seven-story 192-room hotel, is now open after a multi-million dollar, ground-up build by St. Louis’ Koplar Properties in partnership with Homebase Partners and Concord Hospitality Enterprises. Located in the Central West End neighborhood of St. Louis, Missouri, the hotel is in the city’s retail district and at the eastern edge of Forest Park. The 94,300 square foot hotel features a fitness center, small meeting and event space, and a food and beverage program at the AC Kitchen and AC Lounge. This is the first AC Hotel to enter the St. Louis market.
HOME & GARDEN
stljewishlight.org

What some St. Louis Jews say they’re doing on NYE

As a Jew, does the idea of celebrating New Year’s Eve on December 31 make you feel uncomfortable?. In recent years, I’ve seen rabbis write articles about how the Jews in their community see the holiday as part of secular tradition, with no redeeming Jewish values. And I’ve...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Jews#The Wild West#Funerals#Jewish American#Star#Wsjha#The Pioneer Jews#The Jewish Museum Of
uticaphoenix.net

The full history of American people of color has never

Stories of people of color aren’t always found in the usual public records or data sets. Often, the stories are hidden in slave schedules and plantation accounting books. They are packed away with family secrets in an attic. They are in plain sight, carved on monuments and statues. Or they exist only in the minds and memories of our elders.
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
abc17news.com

St. Louis area “not as safe as it was” as COVID cases soar

CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — St. Louis area health officials said Thursday that it appears that the highly transmissible omicron variant of the coronavirus has struck as cases skyrocket and urged the public to avoid travel and gatherings. The St. Louis County health department said Thursday in a news release that “the community is not as safe as it was a month ago.” The county recorded 774 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, the largest one-day total since early January. Another 593 new cases were recorded Tuesday. The release encouraged vaccinations, booster shots and masking.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Independent

Oldest US veteran of WWII, Lawrence N. Brooks, dies at 112

Lawrence N. Brooks, the oldest World War II veteran in the U.S. — and believed to be the oldest man in the country — died on Wednesday at the age of 112. His death was announced by the National World War II Museum and confirmed by his daughter. Most African Americans serving in the segregated U.S. armed forces at the beginning of World War II were assigned to noncombat units and relegated to service duties, such as supply, maintenance and transportation, said Col. Pete Crean, vice president of education and access at the National WWII Museum.“The reason for that...
MILITARY
SFGate

The strange, sad and influential lives of the Donner Party survivors

One hundred and seventy-four years ago, the first rescue crew arrived at Donner Lake, encountering a scene of carnage that still shocks all this time later. Eighty-seven men, women and children entered the Sierra Nevada Mountains in October 1846. Known as the Donner Party, led by George Donner and James F. Reed, they were victims of bad luck and bad leadership.
SAN JOSE, CA
photonews247.com

Holiday Traditions Window Walk, Central West End, St. Louis

5/5 - (1 vote) Highlights of the “Holiday Traditions” Christmas Window Walk event was filmed on 12.18.2021 in the Central West End neighborhood of St. Louis, MO. The Annual Window Walk runs every Saturday during December that features decorated stores, boutiques and restaurants in the Maryland Plaza shopping center.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Rain is expected in the St. Louis area Tuesday

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Mild temperatures this morning and partly cloudy skies this afternoon with temperatures falling into the 50s. Rain moves in late tonight and will last through Tuesday. It could be heavy at times. There is a chance of rain on Wednesday but Thursday and Friday look...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

St. Louis-area residents celebrate Christmas Day

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis-area residents found a variety of ways to spend their time on Christmas Day. While some celebrated the holiday, others were just out taking advantage of this weather. Many turned out at Midnight Mass at Cathedral Basilica. Later Saturday morning on North Grand, Ramona Cook...
SAINT LOUIS, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy