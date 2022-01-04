Remembering the forgotten St. Louis Jews of the Wild West

Just a few hours' drive north (or a one-hour flight), St. Louis is so much more than an arch. Here's how to plan your next stylish getaway to the Show-Me State. St. Louis does not lack for places to rest your head. The most beautiful hotel lobby is inside the St. Louis Union Station Hotel, set in a building once housed by the Union Railway Station. Another stunning option is the Angad Arts Hotel, just a short hop from The Fabulous Fox Theatre, museums and art galleries. Each floor of the Angad is a different color, allowing you to choose a room based on how you want to feel. Live! by Loews is perfectly situated across from Busch Stadium and in the center of the city’s latest entertainment spot, Ballpark Village, a hub for fun, even if baseball isn’t your favorite pastime.

