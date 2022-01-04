ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Weird Al Yankovic Confirms One Boise ID Tour Stop This Spring

By Greg Jannetta
 2 days ago
It's been a long time since Weird Al Yankovic graced the state of Idaho with his twisted, musical genius. The iconic artist has confirmed one date in Boise this spring for fans to get their fix. Weird Al Yankovic's "The Unfortunate Return of the Ridiculously Self-Indulgent, Ill-Advised Vanity Tour"...

Why Being Snowed-In In Idaho Is Bad For You

The snow continues to come and come in Twin Falls and the state of Idaho this week and as it piles up in yards and the roads, people are finding themselves stuck at home. Unable to make it to work, they are forced to work from home, take the day off, or try until they finally get out or are stuck. Staying home from work is fun, but being snowed-in for too long can take its toll and be bad for you.
Survey Says Twin Falls is Third Fastest Growing Place in Idaho

Are you surprised? U-Haul is a metric for Idaho growth. There are also other measurements, but the number of moving vans coming to Idaho gives an indication Twin Falls is bursting at the seams. Figures compiled by U-Haul show Idaho is the ninth most popular destination for its trucks. Along with the state, Twin Falls is the third most popular destination. Moscow is first and Coeur d’Alene is second. You can find the breakdown at this link supplied by the Coeur d’Alene Press.
What Would You Do? Retaliate Or Be A Nice Idaho Neighbor?

What would you do? If you have shoveled your driveway, making it as good as you can, and hours later watch your neighbor toss snow into your tracks and onto your driveway? You put in the time and effort, watch them struggle, and toss their snow into your hard work. There are multiple options for a follow-up, but which do you choose?
David Lee Roth on Canceled Shows: ‘It’s Not About Me Anymore’

David Lee Roth has issued his first statements since canceling a run of farewell shows in Las Vegas. “Sometimes you win, Sometimes you lose, We got rained out... Covid cancelled,” the rocker wrote in a message shared with EW. “Future shows? When the benefit concerts for Colorado, Farm Aid, and hospital workers ‘everywhere' come up; Call me..”
CSI Boxing Smoker in Twin Falls Set to Return in 2022 with More Fight Excitement

The 44th annual CSI Cowboy and Cowgirl Boxing Smoker has a date, so put it on your calendar and make sure you are there. For 2022, the CSI Boxing Smoker will take place on January 29th at the Eldon Evans Expo Center. Doors open at 5:30 PM and the fights start at 7 PM. Make sure you get there on time so you don't miss any of the action. From the opening to the close, the Boxing Smoker is an exciting event.
VIDEO: Angry Cattle Roam Idaho Interstate

First, caution. There is some strong language in the video posted to Facebook. This is one of those “only in Idaho” treatments. The other day, a picture of a guy driving in a Miata with the top down popped up on Facebook. Same “only in Idaho” slogan. The post said it was happening here in Twin Falls as heavy snow fell on Blue Lakes Boulevard.
Neal Schon Explains Why Journey Fired Jeff Scott Soto

Journey guitarist Neal Schon explained why the band dismissed former lead singer Jeff Scott Soto, saying he "didn't sound right" to them. Soto, who sang on Yngwie Malmsteen's first two solo albums in the mid-'80s, replaced Steve Augeri in Journey in December 2006 after Augeri began suffering throat problems on the road. (Augeri had replaced classic-era singer Steve Perry in 1998.) But Soto's appointment lasted less than a year, and, in December 2007, Journey hired Arnel Pineda, who fronts the band to this day.
Former Idaho Legislator, Publisher Stephen Hartgen Has Died

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The former publisher, editor, and Idaho legislator Stephen Hartgen passed away Friday. State Rep. Linda Hartgen, Stephen's wife, announced his passing earlier in the day saying on social media, "He fought a good fight then went home to be with our Lord and Savior. Stephen Hartgen was a principled and caring man who loved the Magic Valley and wrote about it often. He was a terrific Papa to 6 granddaughters and 2 greats…" Hartgen worked as the editor and publisher of the Twin Falls Times-News for a number of years. He was then asked by Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter to fill a vacancy in the House which he was later reelected to. Gov. Brad Little issued the following statement:
Are you Idaho’s Next Millionaire? Idaho Lottery Draws $1 Million Raffle

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The Idaho Lottery has drawn the numbers for the Idaho $1 Million Raffle making one lucky winner a millionaire for 2022. The Idaho Lottery held the annual drawing for the popular raffle that guarantees a single $1 million winner our of 250,000 tickets sold statewide; the winning number is 027047. This year tickets sold out in record time before December. Other top prizes include two $10,000 prizes, the winning numbers are 028684 and 068319. The Idaho Lottery offered more winning prizes this year with 200 prizes worth $200, 515 prizes worth $50, and 14,282 prizes worth $15. If you won more than $1,000 you have to claim the winnings at the Idaho Lottery Boise offices or mail their tickets to the Lottery offices. The Idaho Lottery said the rattle has made Idaho schools and buildings upwards of $900,000. You can check the winning numbers at idaholottery.com or call the hotline at 208-334-4656.
Watch Dirty Honey Cover Prince’s ‘Let’s Go Crazy’ for NHL

Dirty Honey helped the National Hockey League launch its New Year’s Day Winter Classic event by recording a cover of Prince classic “Let’s Go Crazy.”. The band — who’ll soon tour North America in a double-header road trip with Wolfgang Van Halen’s Mammoth WVH — also shot a promotional video on a frozen Minnesota lake for the TNT network. Both the clip and full-length cover are available below.
Huge Rave to the Good People of Twin Falls Helping Strangers in Need

Twin Falls has done it again. You've restored the faith in humanity and proved once more that good people do exist in the world still. This last week of snow and winter weather has not been easy for a lot of people in the Magic Valley. It's been cold, windy, and the roads have been dangerous. Yet, the good people have been shining bright in the cold grey days as they help their neighbors and complete strangers in need.
98.3 The Snake plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

