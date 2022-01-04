ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Biden Touts Deal Delaying 5G Rollout by AT&T, Verizon

By VOA News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Joe Biden touted an agreement Tuesday between wireless carriers and U.S. regulators to allow the deployment of 5G wireless technology in two weeks. AT&T and Verizon said Monday they would delay activating the new service for two weeks following a request by Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. He cited airline industry...

chronicle99.com

4th Stimulus Check Payments Could Be Deposited Into Accounts In 2022 Without Lawmaker Approval

The Omicron variant is spreading like wildfire, and health experts warn that though the symptoms are mild, the healthcare system could be overwhelmed by the sheer volume of new patients. In addition, Americans are calling for recurring payment relief to tackle the latest economic woes precipitated by the surge in COVID cases. Petitions are being organized, with one petition reaching almost three million signatures.
CONGRESS & COURTS
protocol.com

AT&T and Verizon called the airline industry’s 5G bluff — until they didn’t

In the latest step of an ongoing saga, AT&T and Verizon this week agreed to further delay the deployment of 5G C-band spectrum following requests from the Federal Aviation Administration. The wireless carriers only agreed to a two-week delay, however, which could still allow them to expand their 5G services before the end of January as planned.
INDUSTRY
Ars Technica

FAA agrees not to seek any more 5G delays from AT&T and Verizon

The Federal Aviation Administration tentatively agreed not to seek any more 5G delays from AT&T and Verizon, potentially ending a battle over the aviation industry's unproven claim that 5G transmissions on C-Band frequencies will interfere with airplane altimeters. The commitment came Monday night, when AT&T and Verizon agreed to one...
INDUSTRY
Person
Hans Vestberg
Person
Pete Buttigieg
Person
Steve Dickson
KTLA

AT&T, Verizon delay new 5G service after Buttigieg request

AT&T and Verizon said Monday they will delay activating new 5G wireless service for two weeks following a request by Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, who cited the airline industry’s concern that the service could interfere with systems on planes. The announcement reversed the companies’ decision just a day earlier to reject any postponement in new […]
ECONOMY
Flying Magazine

Cellphone Carriers Agree to Delay of 5G Rollout

Members of the aviation industry have expressed concern that 5G may interfere with radio altimeters of aircraft on approach to certain airports. [Credit: Adobe Stock]. Less than 24 hours after declining a request by U.S. transportation officials to delay the roll out of new 5G service by two weeks, AT&T and Verizon Communications have backtracked and have agreed to delay the release by two weeks to January 19.
TECHNOLOGY
#At T#5g#Transportation#The White House#Reuters#The Associated Press
CBS Boston

Wireless Companies Agree To Delay 5G Service Activation Near Airports

(CBS) — Wireless companies AT&T and Verizon have both agreed to postpone activating 5G service near airports until January 19. The rollout was supposed to start Wednesday, but there are concerns it would interfere with altitude-measuring devices on planes, causing disruptions to travelers nationwide. Flights at Boston’s Logan Airport could have been impacted. AT&T said that at the request of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, “we have voluntarily agreed to one additional two-week delay of our deployment of C-Band 5G services.” It’s not the first time there’s been a delay – the new technology was originally scheduled to roll out on December 5. “Nobody has signed anything yet, but at this moment we will be holding in abeyance for this two weeks period as people are working frantically to come to an agreement,” an airline industry official told CBS News. Federal officials are expected to finalize restrictions for 5G infrastructure over the next two weeks. “We look forward to using the additional time and space to reduce flight disruptions associated with this 5G deployment,” the FAA said in a statement.
BOSTON, MA
The Verge

Verizon, AT&T reverse course and will delay 5G expansions for two weeks as the FAA requested

In a standoff that’s pitting Verizon, AT&T, and the FCC versus the FAA and the airline industry over the two carrier’s plans to upgrade their 5G wireless services, the mobile companies now say they’ve reached an agreement with the Department of Transportation. For Verizon, delaying the launch of the “C-band” spectrum means canceling a celebration scheduled for 1PM ET on Tuesday, marking the beginning of its spectrum upgrade.
TECHNOLOGY
Ars Technica

AT&T and Verizon back down in standoff with FAA, agree to 5G delay [Updated]

Update at 11:20 pm ET: AT&T and Verizon reversed course on Monday night, announcing that they agreed to the request for a two-week delay of their 5G rollouts on C-Band frequencies, according to reports from several news organizations. "At Secretary [of Transportation Pete] Buttigieg's request, we have voluntarily agreed to one additional two-week delay of our deployment of C-Band 5G services," an AT&T spokesperson said, according to CNN. "We also remain committed to the six-month protection zone mitigations we outlined in our letter. We know aviation safety and 5G can co-exist and we are confident further collaboration and technical assessment will allay any issues."
BUSINESS
TheStreet

AT&T, Verizon Agree to Further Delay of 5G Launch

AT&T (T) - Get AT&T Inc. Report and Verizon (VZ) - Get Verizon Communications Inc. Report reversed course on their 5G rollout, agreeing to delay it for two more weeks, to Jan. 19, at the request of the Transportation Department, reports say. The government had asked the companies for the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Digital Trends

AT&T and Verizon forge ahead with new 5G deployments despite aviation industry fears

AT&T and Verizon are moving ahead with the deployment of their midband 5G spectrum as planned, rejecting a request by senior U.S. transportation and aviation officials to delay the rollout by a couple of weeks. According to Reuters, U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Chief Steve...
INDUSTRY
WSB Radio

AT&T, Verizon reject U.S. request to delay 5G wireless plans

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Verizon and AT&T have rejected a request by the U.S. government to delay the rollout of next-generation wireless technology. A joint letter Sunday from the telecommunications giants to U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and Steve Dickson, the head of the Federal Aviation Administration, sought to dismiss concerns brought by U.S. airlines that a new 5G wireless service could harm aviation.
CELL PHONES

