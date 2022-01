Despite some turbluence, Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen’s eldest daughter had a lot of great moments throughout 2021. The 17-year-old, Sami Sheen, took to Instagram on Monday, January 3 to share a montage of her favorite moments from the past year. Sami, who moved out of her mother’s home and into her father’s just a few months ago, referred to 2021 as “a very lovely year” in her caption, proving she we able to overcome some drama and have a great 365 days.

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO