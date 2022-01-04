ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchin signals GOP buy-in needed for Senate rules change

Washington Post
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) on Jan....

www.washingtonpost.com

Fort Wayne Journal Gazette

Manchin wary of filibuster changes

WASHINGTON – Sen. Joe Manchin sounded a skeptical note Tuesday about the prospects of easing the Senate's filibuster rules, raising doubts about whether he will provide crucial support to the Democrats' renewed push for voting legislation they say is needed to protect democracy. Manchin told reporters it was his...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Roll Call Online

Senate inches toward rules showdown over voting rights legislation

Senate Democrats are focused on protecting voting rights ahead of Thursday’s one-year anniversary of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, but the caucus is a long way from sorting out the procedural mechanics of how to pass legislation without Republican support. Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer, D-N.Y.,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Times

Schumer threatens to blow up Senate filibuster if GOP continues to block partisan voting overhaul

Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer threatened Monday to gut the filibuster if Republicans don’t back the White House’s overhaul of the nation’s voting laws. Mr. Schumer, New York Democrat, wrote in a letter to colleagues that he would force a vote on changing the Senate’s longstanding rules by Jan. 17 unless GOP lawmakers help pass the partisan voting bill.
CONGRESS & COURTS
WIBC.com

Braun Believes Democratic Effort To Change Senate Rules Is Push To Save Face

WASHINGTON — Democrats in the Senate are pushing to try and change the rules in order to get a voting rights bill through the chamber. The bill would set more rules from the federal government over what states can and can’t do when it comes to how they run elections. Democrats say the bill would expand voting access, while Republicans say it infringes on the states’ constitutional rights to run their own elections.
CONGRESS & COURTS
POLITICO

Joe Manchin said he isn't ruling out tweaking the chamber's rules — but he sounds wary of the big changes many of his Democratic colleagues want.

It's what Manchin has been saying for months now, so Democrats' pressure campaign doesn't seem to be having much of an effect so far. He said they're discussing various options, including restoring the talking filibuster. Think "Mr. Smith Goes to Washington" but for every issue someone wants to oppose. It...
CONGRESS & COURTS
wfxb.com

Senate Will Vote to Change Filibuster Rules

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced yesterday that the chamber will take a vote on whether to change the Senate’s legislative filibuster rules by MLK Jr. day on the 17th. In a letter to colleagues, Schumer said the Senate will ‘debate and consider changes to senate rules’ if republicans block democrat’s latest effort to advance a voting elections overhaul bill in the coming days. Democratic Senators Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona have already said they’re against the vote. The vote comes as key senators continued their meetings to discuss potential senate rule changes over the holiday recess.
CONGRESS & COURTS
KTLA

Senate to vote on filibuster rules changes to advance stalled voting rights legislation, Schumer says

Days before the anniversary of the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced the Senate will vote soon on easing filibuster rules in an effort to advance stalled voting legislation that Democrats say is needed to protect America’s democracy. In a letter Monday to colleagues, Schumer, D-N.Y., said the Senate “must evolve” and will […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
Axios

Senate Dems, Biden resume Manchin chase to salvage BBB

The Senate Democratic Caucus sees salvaging the $1.75 trillion Build Back Better package as key to boosting the party’s chances in this fall's midterms, especially as President Biden’s popularity sags in the polls. Why it matters: The White House isn't the only one still courting Sen. Joe Manchin...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Manchin: Senator answers to West Virginians

After U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin announced over the weekend he could not support the purported $2.2 trillion Build Back Better Act, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., tut-tutted that Manchin would have some explaining to do when he got home to West Virginia. Sanders got it backwards. Manchin, D-W.Va., would have had...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Salon

Republicans suddenly favor small election reforms after Manchin opens door to filibuster change

On Tuesday, Axios reported that a top Republican leader has signaled there is some Republican support for legislation to reform the Electoral Count Act of 1887. "While broader federal voting rights legislation remains mired in the Senate as long as the 60-vote filibuster rule applies, Senate Minority Whip John Thune (R-S.D.) told Axios there's 'some interest' among Senate Republicans in reforming the Electoral Count Act of 1887," reported Sophia Cai. "The goal would be to clarify the role the vice president and Congress play in certifying presidential elections. Both were flashpoints a year ago as Donald Trump challenged the finalization of the 2020 election results."
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Axios

Top Senate Republican signals support for election reform

A top Republican is signaling his party isn't necessarily opposed to joining with Democrats to clarify an existing federal law to reduce the potential for election subversion. Driving the news: While broader federal voting rights legislation remains mired in the Senate as long as the 60-vote filibuster rule applies, Senate Minority Whip John Thune (R-S.D.) told Axios there's "some interest" among Senate Republicans in reforming the Electoral Count Act of 1887.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Business Insider

Mitch McConnell slams Democrats for trying to 'exploit' the January 6 anniversary to 'advance partisan policy goals'

Mitch McConnell slammed Democrats for trying to "exploit" the January 6 anniversary. He accused them of pushing "partisan policy goals that long predated this event." McConnell did not attend the commemorative events at the Capitol on Thursday. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell on Thursday marked the anniversary of the "dark"...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

