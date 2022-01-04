Manchin signals GOP buy-in needed for Senate rules change

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced yesterday that the chamber will take a vote on whether to change the Senate’s legislative filibuster rules by MLK Jr. day on the 17th. In a letter to colleagues, Schumer said the Senate will ‘debate and consider changes to senate rules’ if republicans block democrat’s latest effort to advance a voting elections overhaul bill in the coming days. Democratic Senators Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona have already said they’re against the vote. The vote comes as key senators continued their meetings to discuss potential senate rule changes over the holiday recess.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO