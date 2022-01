I hope some of you have had a chance to join the Cubs Insider Discord Community, and if you haven’t yet, you’re missing the chance to interact with our writers in real-time. It’s also a great opportunity to be part of a niche-based open forum where (almost) anything goes. Who knows, perhaps our CI executives will invite some of the guests they’ve had on The Rant Live. That would give us all an opportunity to discuss baseball with some of the team’s minor league coaches and tomorrow’s potential Cubs stars.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO