ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

More Than 1,000 Boston School Staff Out Sick As Districts Face COVID Wave

iheart.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — Boston School officials say more than 1,000 school staff members were out sick Tuesday, amid huge COVID numbers statewide. Boston Superintendent Brenda Cassellius said that number includes 461 teachers and 52 bus drivers, speaking at a press...

wbznewsradio.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Bay Area

Some Bay Area Schools to Move Classes Online Due to Rising COVID Concerns

The Hayward Unified School Board voted Friday to move classes online for all students next week due to the rising COVID-19 surge. “As of this morning, we had 507 student positive cases, 165 elementary classroom closures, and then 615 impacted secondary classrooms,” said superintendent Dr. Matt Wayne. Milpitas parents...
MILPITAS, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michelle Wu
spectrumnews1.com

Orange County awaits more than 450,000 COVID-19 tests as schools resume

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif. — Rapid COVID-19 tests for Orange County students are coming. Just don't ask when they'll arrive. With some OC schools already in session and others preparing to return, several school officials have notified parents that they will provide free COVID-19 at-home test kits as part of an effort to slow the spread of the highly transmissible omicron variant.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
CBS Philly

Pennsylvania Teachers’ Union Calls For Virtual Learning If Schools Don’t Strengthen COVID Safety

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — School safety is at issue with COVID-10 causing widespread staffing shortages. The Pennsylvania teachers’ union says students should temporarily go back to virtual learning, unless safety measures improve. Everybody wants to keep kids in school safely, but can it be done? Doctors say yes, teachers say no. “Schools are not safe to open and there is really no quality of learning going on,” American Federation of Teachers Pennsylvania President Arthur Steinberg said. The president of the Pennsylvania teachers’ union says dramatic staffing shortages in schools due to COVID are creating chaos. “The kids’ learning is suffering because they’re not able to run...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Parental Leave#Wbz Newsradio#Margarita Muniz Academy
nbcboston.com

Over 150 Boston Public School Teachers Call Out Sick After Winter Break

More than 150 Boston teachers have already called out sick for the return to school from winter break Tuesday, Superintendent Brenda Cassellius said Monday. Cassellius and Boston Mayor Michelle Wu gave an update Monday morning on the district's plans to return to school on Tuesday after winter break. The superintendent did not give the latest number of teachers who will be out Tuesday, but said it is a "higher number than what we have typically seen over the year."
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Wu helps sort COVID-19 test kits for teachers, school staff in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Mayor Michelle Wu helped sort test kits for teachers and school staff members in Boston as COVID-19 cases continue to spike. Wu joined Boston Public Schools Superintendent Brenda Cassellius and the district’s Operations Team to unpack, sort and prepare 10,000 COVID-19 tests that are being distributed at schools Monday to teachers and staff.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

More Than 1,000 Boston Teachers And Staff Out On First Day Of Classes After Winter Break

BOSTON (CBS) – Schools in Boston are dealing with severe staffing shortages on the first day students returned from winter break. More than 1,000 teachers and staff members are out Tuesday across the city. Superintendent of Schools Dr. Brenda Cassellius said on Tuesday there are 461 classroom teachers among the 1,000 sick calls.  Not all of the absences are COVID related. “We do anticipate this number will grow, so I just want to be very transparent about the staffing numbers. It is very challenging,” Cassellius said. Cassellius said 42 schools in the city are dealing with 20% of their staff members being out. “This...
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
CBS San Francisco

UPDATE: Oakland Teacher Sickout Calling for Increased COVID Safety Shuts Down 12 Schools

OAKLAND (KPIX) — A planned sickout by teachers in Oakland let to the East Bay district shutting down a dozen schools on Friday, according to Oakland Unified officials. An OUSD spokesperson said 503 teachers called in sick Friday morning, a rate about 2.5 times higher than a normal day. The absences led to the closure of 12 schools. Nine high schools, two middle schools and one elementary school were “non operational” because of the lack of staff. Officials later clarified that the closed schools were Garfield Elementary School, West Oakland Middle School, United for Success Academy, Madison Park Academy Secondary, Coliseum College...
OAKLAND, CA
nbcboston.com

Around 1,200 Boston Teachers, Staff Out of School Tuesday

More than 1,000 Boston Public Schools teachers, bus drivers and other staffers are out of school Tuesday due to COVID-19 and other reasons. Boston Public Schools said Tuesday afternoon that around 1,200 staff members had called out that day, including about 450 classroom teachers. Spokesperson Natiah Camillo said the average absentee rate for teachers in December was about 360, and that in total, the district has about 10,000 staff members and 4,500 teachers.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

51,110 At Massachusetts Schools Test Positive For COVID-19 In Last Two Weeks

BOSTON (CBS) – There were 51,110 coronavirus cases among students and staff in Massachusetts schools in the last two weeks, according to the latest data from the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education. Districts, collaboratives, and special education schools reported 38,887 cases among students and 12,213 among staff between December 23 and January 5. The report marks a significant increase in cases at schools. Here were the case numbers in the previous weeks between students and staff across the Commonwealth: December 16-22: 10,120 cases (8,576 kids, 1,544 staff) December 9-15: 8,376 cases (7,223 kids, 1,153 staff) December 2-8: 7.984 cases (6,879 kids, 1,105 staff) November 18-December 1: 9,909 cases (8,513 kids, 1,396 staff) November 11-17: 3,815 cases (3,257 kids, 558 staff) November 4-10: 3,021 cases (2,640 kids, 381 staff) October 29-November 3: 3,963 cases (3,381 kids, 582 staff) The state estimates there are about 920,000 students in classrooms in Massachusetts public schools and 140,000 staff working in-person this school year. This means the percent of students that reported having COVID is 4.24% and the percent of staff is 8.72%. For the district breakdown on coronavirus cases, visit the DESE website.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS San Francisco

West Contra Costa School Closures, COVID Testing Efforts Draw Mixed Reaction

HERCULES (KPIX) — West Contra Costa Unified School District will close on Friday and Monday because of continued COVID-19 outbreaks. Administrators hope to stop the spread of the Omicron variant among staff and students before reopening campuses Tuesday. “I have my concerns, yes, so we just stay at home,” one woman said while waiting to pick up her granddaughter. “We’re just taking all the precautions we can.” The district said it will use the days to deep-clean its facilities and wants families to get tested before students return Jan. 11. The district also announced it will provide staff members one KN95 mask...
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy