More Than 1,000 Boston School Staff Out Sick As Districts Face COVID Wave

BOSTON (CBS) – There were 51,110 coronavirus cases among students and staff in Massachusetts schools in the last two weeks, according to the latest data from the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education. Districts, collaboratives, and special education schools reported 38,887 cases among students and 12,213 among staff between December 23 and January 5. The report marks a significant increase in cases at schools. Here were the case numbers in the previous weeks between students and staff across the Commonwealth: December 16-22: 10,120 cases (8,576 kids, 1,544 staff) December 9-15: 8,376 cases (7,223 kids, 1,153 staff) December 2-8: 7.984 cases (6,879 kids, 1,105 staff) November 18-December 1: 9,909 cases (8,513 kids, 1,396 staff) November 11-17: 3,815 cases (3,257 kids, 558 staff) November 4-10: 3,021 cases (2,640 kids, 381 staff) October 29-November 3: 3,963 cases (3,381 kids, 582 staff) The state estimates there are about 920,000 students in classrooms in Massachusetts public schools and 140,000 staff working in-person this school year. This means the percent of students that reported having COVID is 4.24% and the percent of staff is 8.72%. For the district breakdown on coronavirus cases, visit the DESE website.

