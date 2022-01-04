ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Little girl reported missing 2 years after she was last seen: ‘We need to find this little girl’

 1 day ago
Authorities are asking the public for help in locating a now 7-year-old, who was last seen in October 2019. They received a report on December 31, 2021 which indicated that no one had seen the child for more than two years. “For us to have a two-year delay, that...

Vickie Andrus
1d ago

Another fail by the system. Why didn’t social workers check on her during those 2 years? Prayers that this little one is found 🙏🙏

State
New Hampshire State
State
Massachusetts State
NBC News

Dad arrested in 2019 disappearance of New Hampshire girl who was recently reported missing

The father of a New Hampshire girl who hasn't been seen since 2019, but who police just recently learned is missing, has been arrested, police said Wednesday. Adam Montgomery, 31, was arrested Tuesday on charges of felony second-degree assault, interference with custody and two misdemeanor charges of endangering the welfare of a child in connection with the disappearance of his daughter, Harmony Montgomery, according to police in Manchester.
MANCHESTER, NH
MassLive.com

Harmony Montgomery’s step-mother, Kayla Montgomery, arrested after receiving food stamp benefits for missing 7-year-old girl last seen in 2019

Harmony Montgomery’s step-mother, Kayla Montgomery, was arrested after receiving food stamp benefits for the missing 7-year-old girl, New Hampshire State Police reported. The 7-year-old has not been seen since 2019 and was only recently reported missing. Police said that between December 2019 and June 2021, Kayla obtained over $1,500...
MANCHESTER, NH
Public Safety
Public Safety
The US Sun

How Harmony Montgomery, 7, was separated from her brother as family claims missing blind girl was seen with ‘black eye’

MYSTERY surrounds the disappearance of a seven-year-old girl as new revelations about her difficult upbringing come to light. Harmony Montgomery used to take care of her little brother Jamison, now five, in the foster care system, but they were separated when she was purportedly reunited with her biological father in February 2019.
MANCHESTER, NH
Newport News-Times

Missing Lebanon girl last seen in Toledo

A teenage girl last seen in Toledo has been missing since Dec. 5. The Toledo Police Department reported Sunday that Korra Franklin, 16, of Lebanon has been missing for two weeks and asked the public to contact authorities with any information regarding her whereabouts. According to a Lincoln Alerts release,...
TOLEDO, OR
whdh.com

NH police locate teen girl who was reported missing

CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - Police in New Hampshire have located a teenage girl who was reported missing for more than a week. Kihana Blake, 14, has been located, according to Concord, New Hampshire police. (Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten,...
CONCORD, NH
CBS Baltimore

Police Looking For Missing 15-Year-Old Girl From Dundalk, Last Seen Christmas Eve

DUNDALK, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are looking for Juliciah Matherly, a 15-year-old girl who was last seen on Christmas eve. Matherly is five foot six inches, and 150 pounds, police said. She was reportedly last contacted by phone on Dec. 27, but last seen on Dec. 24. She was last seen on the first block of Court Pleasant in Dundalk. #Missing: 15-year-old Juliciah Matherly (5’06, 150 lbs) is missing from the unit block of Court Pleasant in Dundalk, MD. Matherly was seen on 12/24/2021 with last phone contact on 12/27/2021. If located, call police at 410-307-2020. #BCoPD ^JC pic.twitter.com/3cENF9Gxe2 — Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) January 6, 2022 Anyone who sees Matherly or knows her whereabouts is asked to call police at 410-307-2020.
DUNDALK, MD
