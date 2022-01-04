Lake Oswego School District offers new English course geared for adults

Starting Jan. 12, parents of second language learners can improve their skills.

A first-of-its-kind class will help Lake Oswego parents improve their English skills.

The Lake Oswego School District will soon offer a virtual, free English class for parents of second language learners. The program, which is now filled for its first session, starts Jan. 12 and runs for 10 weeks. Classes are virtual and last from 8-9 p.m. The curriculum will focus on reading, writing, listening, and speaking. Students will also learn more about the general aspects of American culture.

"This is going to be a virtual class, because we want to make it easier for everybody," Ewa Chomka-Campbell, an English language specialist on a teaching special assignment, said.

The class is open to parents who have beginning to early intermediate comprehension of the English language.

The school district has over 200 English learners accessing services, and languages spoken in the district range from Mandarin to Spanish. And although the district does not know how many parents in the community are absolute beginners to the English language, the class could be a good start to help parents become more engaged in the school community.

"If you are able to speak a little bit of English, it's a lot less difficult to navigate the community. So, we really want to open this opportunity up to parents who do not speak English so that we can have them engage in the school community and feel a part of the LO family," she said.

Parents are urged to add themselves to the waitlist, as the district is working on a second session for other applicants.

Interested community members can sign up at https://www.losdschools.org/Page/4732.

You count on us to stay informed and we depend on you to fund our efforts. Quality local journalism takes time and money. Please support us to protect the future of community journalism.