ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Oswego, OR

Lake Oswego School District offers new English course geared for adults

By Mia Ryder-Marks
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 3 days ago

Starting Jan. 12, parents of second language learners can improve their skills.

A first-of-its-kind class will help Lake Oswego parents improve their English skills.

The Lake Oswego School District will soon offer a virtual, free English class for parents of second language learners. The program, which is now filled for its first session, starts Jan. 12 and runs for 10 weeks. Classes are virtual and last from 8-9 p.m. The curriculum will focus on reading, writing, listening, and speaking. Students will also learn more about the general aspects of American culture.

"This is going to be a virtual class, because we want to make it easier for everybody," Ewa Chomka-Campbell, an English language specialist on a teaching special assignment, said.

The class is open to parents who have beginning to early intermediate comprehension of the English language.

The school district has over 200 English learners accessing services, and languages spoken in the district range from Mandarin to Spanish. And although the district does not know how many parents in the community are absolute beginners to the English language, the class could be a good start to help parents become more engaged in the school community.

"If you are able to speak a little bit of English, it's a lot less difficult to navigate the community. So, we really want to open this opportunity up to parents who do not speak English so that we can have them engage in the school community and feel a part of the LO family," she said.

Parents are urged to add themselves to the waitlist, as the district is working on a second session for other applicants.

Interested community members can sign up at https://www.losdschools.org/Page/4732.

You count on us to stay informed and we depend on you to fund our efforts. Quality local journalism takes time and money. Please support us to protect the future of community journalism.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Portland Tribune

Keeping kids in classrooms a priority

The Test to Stay program aims at keeping Canby students in classrooms as the Omicron virus spreadsAs the Omicron variant sweeps through Oregon, authorities make changes to quarantine guidelines to reduce impacts on learning. As kids return to school from winter break, and as Oregonians see a sharp rise positive COVID-19 cases, the Canby School District is offering a Test to Stay program for kids to remain in classrooms if they are exposed to the virus. The Test to Stay program was introduced in December last year, just before winter break. For those who opt in, the program...
CANBY, OR
Portland Tribune

Clear Creek Communications offers $5,000 in 2022 scholarships

Cooperative members are eligible in Redland, Logan, Viola, Beavercreek, Carver, Damascus, Estacada, Springwater and Oregon City. Clear Creek Communications is offering two $2,500 awards this year for the cooperative's annual scholarship program. Established in 1988, the "Subscriber Endowment Scholarship Award" benefits members of Clear Creek Communications by providing financial assistance...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lake Oswego, OR
Education
City
Lake Oswego, OR
Local
Oregon Education
Portland Tribune

COVID-19 illnesses shut down Prescott Elementary School

Parkrose School District announced school closure for Friday, Jan. 7 due to absencesPrescott Elementary School in Portland will close its campus Friday, Jan. 7 due to excessive COVID-19 illness. Parkrose School District announced the closure Thursday, citing "excessive staff and student absences and not enough substitutes available." In a Jan. 3 message to families from Parkrose Superintendent Michael Lopes Serrao, Serrao warned of likely staffing shortages due to illness and absences. "Due to the rapid rate of infections, we anticipate that Parkrose staffing and support will be impacted," Serrao stated, noting an uptick in student cases during the weeks prior. "However, in an emergency situation where we cannot safely provide service to students, we may have to announce an emergency closure due to the spread of the virus. We will only do this as a last resort, but please be prepared this winter for announcements regarding the status of COVID-19 in our community." In addition to Prescott Elementary's closure, Northwest Regional Education Service District announced the Clatsop Service Center will also close on Jan. 7, with all classes canceled. {loadposition sub-article-01}
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

COVID-19 shuts down three Portland schools

Cleveland High, McDaniel High and Prescott Elementary closed Jan. 7 due to illness, absencesAt least three Portland schools announced closures for Friday, Jan. 7, due to staffing shortages and student absences. On Thursday, Jan. 6, Parkrose School District announced Prescott Elementary would close Friday, citing "excessive staff and student absences and not enough substitutes available." In a Jan. 3 message to families from Parkrose Superintendent Michael Lopes Serrao, Serrao warned of likely staffing shortages due to illness and absences. "Due to the rapid rate of infections, we anticipate that Parkrose staffing and support will be impacted," Serrao stated, noting an...
Portland Tribune

Gift to research center in Clackamas County is largest ever

Carl and Kim Casale's recent donation to OSU Extension will help renovate laboratories, bring an internet mesh to the property and more. This past summer another major private donation came to the North Willamette Research and Extension Center, located in unincorporated Clackamas County's Aurora area. Carl and Kim Casale, who live in Minnesota and farm locally, are providing more than $500,000 earmarked to remodel the downstairs laboratories in NWREC's main office building, bring an internet mesh network to the entire farm property, and to develop a facilities master plan for the center. "This is an unbelievable gift and couldn't have come at a better time for NWREC," said Mike Bondi, director of the center run by OSU Extension. "We have been incredibly blessed over the past several years being able to make some much-needed infrastructure upgrades to improve our research and education capabilities — thanks to college funding and private donations. But, the Casale gift is the largest private contribution we have ever received and will really help us build on this recent work, make additional important upgrades, and create a vision for the future of the Center."
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Portland Tribune

Students build shelter for homeless

Reynolds Learning Academy students join a local nonprofit to support unhoused Portlanders. With another brutal Winter in the Pacific Northwest here, students at Reynolds Learning Academy's Trades Program joined forces with nonprofit Operation Nightwatch to help construct waiting shelters to protect Portland's homeless population from the elements. The 40-foot-by-6-foot structure...
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New English#English Language#Second Language#Community Journalism#American
Portland Tribune

Hillsboro announces performance series at Walters Arts Center

Ten upcoming performances will showcase local and regional artists, six of which will benefit local nonprofits. Hillsboro officials have announced the lineup for the second half of its 2021-22 performance series at the Glenn & Viola Walters Cultural Arts Center. The events include performances by six local groups that received...
Portland Tribune

An unusual educator with a mountain of experience

There is nothing 'typical' about North Marion High School teacher Michael Stewart. It's safe to say that North Marion High School's Michael Stewart isn't exactly a typical high school counselor. In fact, he's not typical at all. First, there's his family: an identical twin brother, a stepson who played for...
PORTLAND, OR
Estacada News

Around Estacada

Our weekly calendar of local activities, public meetings and other events around the Estacada area. Have an event you'd like to see in the newspaper? Email a description with any relevant information to elindstrand@estacadanews.com by 10 a.m. the Friday prior for inclusion in the next week's edition. Include any relevant photos. Events One Page Wednesday — The Estacada Arts Commission will host the first monthly One Page Wednesday event from 7-9 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 12, at Harmony, 221 S.W. Wade St. The gathering will feature 10 open spots for people to read one page of writing. January's featured readers are...
Portland Tribune

Portland Tribune

Portland, OR
1K+
Followers
15K+
Post
397K+
Views
ABOUT

Portland Tribune offers enterprising reporting that attracts readers who are affluent, highly educated and committed to understanding local Portland Issues.

 https://pamplinmedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy