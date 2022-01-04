CCAI Finishing Education Foundation announces 2022 national scholarship program

Scholarship awarded to one senior student from a central coast high school for aviation related education. – The Estrella Warbirds Museum wants to remind central coast high school seniors that the deadline for obtaining the application for the annual Aviation Youth Program Scholarship is fast approaching. The $1,200 scholarship is awarded to one senior student from a central coast high school for aviation related education such as private pilot flight instruction, aircraft and power plant maintenance, avionics installation and maintenance, aviation management, flight attendant training, or other aviation related programs. The application can be requested by emailing ewmyouthaviation@gmail.com or texting (510) 407-3727. The deadline for obtaining the application is Jan. 15, 2022, and the application must be submitted by Feb. 15, 2022.

PASO ROBLES, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO