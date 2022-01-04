ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CCAI Finishing Education Foundation announces 2022 national scholarship program

thefabricator.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Chemical Coaters Association International Finishing Education Foundation (CCAIFEF) is now accepting applications for the 2022 Matt Heuertz Scholarship Program. Over the past several years, the program has...

www.thefabricator.com

palomar.edu

Palomar’s Foundation Launches Scholarship in Honor of Emma Paquin

SAN MARCOS — Emma Paquin came to Palomar College late in life, and not as a student. Instead, the long-time educator and mother of five became part of the Palomar community as a supporter of the Palomar College Foundation, contributing nearly $250,000 over the years and establishing a scholarship in the name of her late husband, James H. Paquin.
SAN MARCOS, CA
Tennessee Tribune

The CFMT Foundation Seeks Scholarship Applicants by Feb. 1

NASHVILLE, TN — The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee, a charitable organization connecting generosity with need in 40 Middle Tennessee counties and beyond, announces its annual scholarship application process is now open and invites students to apply by Feb. 1, 2022, at 11:59 p.m. Central Time, at www.cfmt.org/scholarships. The...
NASHVILLE, TN
lasentinel.net

ChristianaCare announces $500,000 in scholarships for students pursuing health fields, in partnership with HBCU Week Foundation

To strengthen and diversify the health care workforce for years to come, ChristianaCare will provide $500,000 in scholarships to 10 students in Delaware who plan to pursue degrees in health care. Administered through the HBCU Week Foundation, each scholarship will provide $12,500 per year in financial support over four years and will include a paid internship at ChristianaCare.
CHARITIES
thebee.news

MCC Foundation Raises 50k for College Scholarships

MOHAVE COUNTY – The Mohave Community College Foundation just announced it has raised $50,000 for the 50th Anniversary President’s Endowment Fund, which will provide an annual scholarship to a student on each the college’s four campuses. “This really shows how wonderful people are throughout Mohave County and...
MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ
theyukonreview.com

MPS Foundation awards grants to help educators

Centennial Elementary teachers Janette Simmons and Ryan Smith were awarded $1,335 to have an outdoor classroom. Photos / Haley Humphrey Riverwood Elementary teacher Kayla Balliew was awarded $1,488 for a playful problem solvers program in her classroom. Riverwood Elementary Principal Michael Barrick and teacher Amanda Haney were awarded $898 for cooking up creative lessons.
CHARITIES
sltablet.com

LSSC Foundation Provides $990,000 In Student Scholarships In 2021

The LSSC Foundation announced that in 2021, they provided a record $990,000 in student scholarships. In 2021, over 1,000 LSSC students benefited from a Foundation scholarship. The LSSC Foundation currently has over 200 scholarship funds and endowments available to LSSC students, who must meet a diverse range of eligibility criteria. Foundation scholarships are available to students in all programs.
CHARITIES
mysoutex.com

Coastal Bend Community Foundation opens online scholarship application

The Coastal Bend Community Foundation (CBCF) announced last week that their scholarship application process has opened and runs through March 1, 2022. Students are encouraged to apply by visiting the Foundation’s website at www.cbcfoundation.org and selecting ‘CBCF Scholarship Application’ from the ‘Scholarship’ drop down menu.
CHARITIES
Tahlequah Daily Press

NSU Foundation scholarship support tops $1M in 2021

The Northeastern State University Foundation awarded an all-time record of more than $1 million in privately-funded scholarships to students in 2021. The foundation awarded $1,028,991 in privately-funded scholarships, eclipsing the previous record of $988,558 set in 2020. With the funds raised in 2021, the NSU Foundation was able to award 1,198 scholarships to NSU students.
CHARITIES
Pennsylvania Almanac

Common Good Foundation doubles 2022 scholarship award

The Common Good Foundation, in partnership with the South West Communities Chamber of Commerce, will award two $1,000 scholarships this year to area high school students. Because of the success of the chamber’s 29th annual car raffle, which was sponsored by Hefren-Tillotson and a yearlong 50/50 raffle, the Common Good Foundation, is able to present the scholarships to young people who have shown exemplary work and community leadership.
CHARITIES
pdjnews.com

Perry Education Foundation awards over $25,000

The Perry Education Foundation met Monday, Dec. 13, to go over and select award winning grants for the Fall of 2021. Announcements were made Thursday, Dec. 16 when certificates with balloons were delivered to the recipients, according to Harlene Colen. The total amount of grants given was approximately $25,000. Foundation members seek to fund grants that are related to enhancing and enriching…
PERRY, OK
providenceonline.com

Foundation Launches Scholarship for BIPOC Students Living in Rhode Island

How would you spend $1,000,000 to create change for Black, Indigeneous, People of Color (BIPOC) communities in Rhode Island? That’s the essential, and only, question asked in the application for the Papitto Opportunity Connection (POC) Transform Rhode Island Scholarship, an opportunity targeting high school students residing in the state.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Elk Valley Times

Community Foundation scholarships available with Feb.1 deadline

As students return to the classroom after the Christmas holidays, many high school seniors are receiving acceptance letters from their college of choice, while others are still in the process of applying. Yes, scholarships are still available for the Class of 2022. And, all aren’t necessarily for four-year universities.
CHARITIES
KXRM

Pueblo Hispanic Education Foundation granted $320K

The Pueblo Hispanic Education Foundation, a Pueblo foundation committed to securing funds for scholarships and other educational support for low-moderate income students, received two Matching Student Scholarship County Grants from the Colorado Opportunity Scholarship Initiative.
PUEBLO, CO
wrrnetwork.com

Scholarships available for CWC’s Farmers Training Program

Central Wyoming College is offering scholarships to students who are interested in joining the 2022 Beginning Farmer Training Program cohort. The comprehensive program will run from May 16 to October 7. It is designed to help participants start their own farm business to feed themselves, families, and the community. Training...
FREMONT COUNTY, WY
NJ.com

Hunterdon Healthcare Foundation accepting scholarship applications

Applications for scholarships for individuals pursuing careers in healthcare are being accepted by the Hunterdon Healthcare Foundation. Scholarships will be awarded through the Jean Alvater Baker Educational Fund, Albert Kahn and Mary Kahn, R.N. Educational Fund, ERS Charitable Fund, Millie E. Apgar Educational Scholarship Fund for Health Professionals, Dr. Reinhard and Dr. Helga Schwartz Nursing Education Scholarship, Wingover Scholarship Fund for Nursing Education, and Patricia M. Psenisky Nursing Scholarship Fund.
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
Paso Robles Daily News

Aviation youth program scholarship deadline draws near

Scholarship awarded to one senior student from a central coast high school for aviation related education. – The Estrella Warbirds Museum wants to remind central coast high school seniors that the deadline for obtaining the application for the annual Aviation Youth Program Scholarship is fast approaching. The $1,200 scholarship is awarded to one senior student from a central coast high school for aviation related education such as private pilot flight instruction, aircraft and power plant maintenance, avionics installation and maintenance, aviation management, flight attendant training, or other aviation related programs. The application can be requested by emailing ewmyouthaviation@gmail.com or texting (510) 407-3727. The deadline for obtaining the application is Jan. 15, 2022, and the application must be submitted by Feb. 15, 2022.
PASO ROBLES, CA
dailyjournal.net

Clark-Pleasant Education Foundation continues to grow

After decades of involvement in Clark-Pleasant schools, including 29 years as athletic director at Whiteland Community High School, he wanted to give back in another way. Butch Zike Jr., now on his second stint as a Clark-Pleasant school board member, wanted to make sure students could afford to go to college. So he started a scholarship.
WHITELAND, IN
scriptype.com

Foundation dinner expands educational opportunities

“Once Upon a Time a Community Came Together” was the theme of the 17th annual Highland Foundation Great Gifts Dinner Auction Nov. 6. Preliminary numbers show the dinner at Weymouth Country Club netted $157,000 while guests enjoyed an evening of dinner, dancing and prizes. Theresa Wright, executive director for...
SUMMIT COUNTY, OH

