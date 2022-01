As of Monday, Jan. 3, authorities report that the Marshall Fire perimeter is 100% contained. The total acreage of the fire has clocked in at 6,026 acres. While the perimeter is at full containment currently, the focus for emergency personnel remains to protect public and firefighter safety and diminish the heat that still exists within the perimeter, according to a release from Boulder County.

