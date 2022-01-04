ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winter weather closes Highway 26 from Rhody to Milepost 62

By Brittany Allen
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oEAmA_0dceOQ9W00 Mount Hood ski resorts, Welches and Firwood Schools suspend operations for Tuesday, Jan. 4

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U2eM1_0dceOQ9W00 Severe winter weather on Mount Hood has halted ski resort operations and select school operations today as Highway 26 remains closed from milepost 45 near Rhododendron to milepost 62, past the connection with Highway 35.

Mt. Hood Meadows, Timberline Lodge, SkiBowl. Welches Schools and Firwood Elementary School have announced weather-related closures today, Jan. 4.

Oregon Department of Transportation representatives said Monday afternoon that "conditions remain hazardous with high winds, blowing snow and poor visibility."

"Winter conditions have also forced the closure of OR 35 from U.S. 26 north to the Hood River County line," representatives explained. "Dangerous winter driving conditions can be found in many areas around Mount Hood and in the Columbia River Gorge with Interstate 84 closed from Troutdale to The Dalles."

Travelers are still advised to stay off the roads as much possible and use extreme caution if they have to drive.

Marketing VP for Meadows, Dave Tragethon noted Tuesday morning that part of the resort's decision to close came from the fact that "A good number of our team (and the majority of our guests) travel from the Sandy side and would not be able to get to the resort today. There's another 13 to 18 inches of snow with moderate winds forecast today."

"Our parking lots are SnoParks and plowed by ODOT plows — which have been focused (understandably) on the roads throughout the storm cycle," Tragethon explained. "We will have a limited crew today to plow our lots and dig out from the two and a half feet of snow we received in the last 24 hours, and to keep up with the new snow as it falls. We expect to return to our normal 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday operational schedule, depending on conditions and highway access. The storm could affect lift operations Wednesday, including the possibility of delayed openings." https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GcF8Q_0dceOQ9W00

Don Hamilton with ODOT said the agency "doesn't have an ETA for when that highway will reopen," as of 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 4.

"We have a lot of problems with trees down on the road and with trees threatening the road, especially in the Warm Springs area," Hamilton explained. "We'll open it when we can safely reopen it."

For updated information on ski resort operations, visit the following sites:

  • Timberline: timberlinelodge.com/conditions

  • Meadows: skihood.com

  • SkiBowl: skibowl.com

    • For road condition and closure information, visit tripcheck.com/DynamicReports/Report/RoadConditions .

    The Post will publish updates on this road closure as more information becomes available.

    Sunday snow sparks fun, few problems

    A Winter Storm Warning is in effect through 4 a.m. Monday with the most snow at the higher elevations.The Portland region woke up Sunday to a light dusting of snow with more expected in coming days. A winter storm warning is in effect through 4 a.m. Monday. Light traces of snow had fallen in downtown by the early morning hours of Dec. 26 with more at the higher elevations. Waves of additional snow were forecast through the day and night. One to three inches of snow is forecast in the Willamette Valley. Temperatures were expected to remain at or...
    PORTLAND, OR
    Park for free at state parks on New Year's Day

    Normal $5 parking fee waived at places like Dabney, Rooster Rock, Milo McIver State ParksKick off the new year with free access to nature as state parks across Oregon will have their normal $5 parking fee waived. On Saturday, Jan. 1, visitors can park for free at the 25 parks that normally require a parking permit. That means it's a great time for local residents to enjoy nature at Dabney State Recreation Area, Rooster Rock State Park, and Milo McIver State Park. "Whatever your choice — a guided hike, exploring a park trail on your own, or...
    TRAVEL
    The Sandy Post is a weekly subscriber-based newspaper publishing on Wednesdays. Our local coverage focuses on news content from East Clackamas County such as Sandy, Welches, Boring and the mountain communities. ​

