NFT marketplace OpenSea has raised $300 million at a $13.3 billion valuation in a Series C funding round that shows the rapid growth of the market for non-fungible tokens. The startup, founded in 2017, has capitalized on the massive interest in crypto in general and in particular NFTs, which have become popular as digital art, as well as a variety of other uses such as online games, collectibles and even music. The company's transaction volume grew more than 600 times in 2021, the company said.

MARKETS ・ 21 HOURS AGO