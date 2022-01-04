Fragmented Clinical Communication Hampers Care Coordination

Photo (l to r): Stewart Memorial Community Hospital Wound Care Clinic staff Kendra Tiefenthaler, Mark Mogensen, and Jamie Bartling. The Wound Care Clinic at Stewart Memorial Community Hospital (SMCH) in Lake City has received the RestorixHealth Wound Center of Excellence award. This recognition is presented to those clinics that meet or exceed national wound care quality benchmarks over a period of time. “This award is a tribute to the exceptional service provided by our highly skilled Wound Care Clinic team,” says CEO, Cindy Carstens. “We know the value of high-quality care, close to home can make a difference for all our patients.” Several different categories are assessed to determine winners of the award, including healing outcomes, assessment and care processes and patient safety. The organization must also possess a patient satisfaction rate of 96 percent or higher. The Wound Care Clinic optimizes outcomes and works to prevent lower limb loss in those patients with non-healing wounds. The approach to wound care is aggressive and comprehensive, combining traditional and advanced therapies and techniques that are proven to reduce healing time and improve healing rates. The Stewart Memorial center is staffed with a multidisciplinary team of physicians along with nurses and technicians with advanced training in wound care and hyperbaric medicine.

LAKE CITY, IA ・ 14 DAYS AGO