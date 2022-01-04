ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Seth Meyers reveals positive COVID-19 diagnosis

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust a day after Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon told fans that he tested positive for COVID-19 over the Christmas break, his fellow NBC late-night funnyman Seth Meyers says he's positive too. "The bad news is, I tested positive for COVID (thanks, 2022!)," the Late Night host posted to...

E! News

Late Night With Seth Meyers Canceled for the Rest of Week After Host Tests Positive For COVID-19

Watch: Seth Meyers Gushes Over His Kids and Talks Father's Day. Seth Meyers is getting some much-needed R&R. The Late Night With Seth Meyers host shared that he tested positive for COVID-19 in a tweet shared on Tuesday, Jan. 4: "The bad news is, I tested positive for COVID (thanks, 2022!) the good news is, I feel fine (thanks vaccines and booster!) We are canceling the rest of the shows this week."
Seattle Times

COVID-19 hits late-night TV: Seth Meyers and Jimmy Fallon both test positive

Both of NBC’s late-night TV hosts, Jimmy Fallon and Seth Meyers, have tested positive for COVID-19 as the omicron variant continues to spread across New York. On Monday, Fallon announced via Instagram that he tested positive for the coronavirus “on the first day of our holiday break.” The next day, Meyers confirmed that he too had contracted COVID-19. “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” and “Late Night With Seth Meyers” are both taped at New York City’s 30 Rockefeller Plaza.
The Independent

James Corden: The Late Late Show pulled off air as presenter tests positive for Covid-19

James Corden’s late night talk show has been taken off the air after the presenter tested positive for Covid-19.In a post shared on his personal Instagram on Thursday (6 January) night, Corden wrote: “I just tested positive for Covid-19.”He continued: “I’m fully vaccinated, boosted, and because of this I am fortunate enough to say I feel completely fine. The show will be off air for the next few days. Stay safe everyone. All my love, James.”The Late Late Show did not air on Thursday night and it is not currently known when it will return.As the Omicron variant gains...
Deadline

Anderson Cooper Tells Stephen Colbert What He Thought Of Chris Cuomo’s Firing: “Journalists Have Strict Ethics And Strict Rules That We Are To Abide By”

Anderson Cooper appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and offered his take on CNN’s decision to fire Chris Cuomo, telling Colbert that although he feels terrible for his former colleague and his family, “there are repercussions” for not following journalistic ethics. Cuomo’s employment was terminated on Dec. 4, days after new information was released by New York Attorney General Letitia James that shed light on the extent to which he assisted his brother, then New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, in responding to allegations of sexual harassment. “I don’t want anything bad to happen to somebody who is a colleague and...
arcamax.com

Whoopi Goldberg 'shocked' by COVID diagnosis

Whoopi Goldberg was shocked by her COVID-19 diagnosis. The 66-year-old star entered isolation after learning that she'd been exposed to someone who tested positive for the virus, but Whoopi was still left in a state of shock when her test results came through. During an appearance on 'The View', she...
StyleCaster

Sidney Poitier Was ‘Ailing For a While’ Before His Death—Here’s How He Died

Since he passed, fans have wondered how Sidney Poitier died and what caused his death. Poitier, who became the first Black man to win the Oscar for Best actor in 1964, died on the evening of January 6, 2022, at 94 years old. Poitier was born on February 20, 1927, in Miami, Florida. He was the youngest of seven children. His parents, Evelyn Outten and Reginald James Poitier, were farmers in the Bahamas and owned a farm on Cat Island, which they would often travel from to Miami to sell tomatoes and other produce. Poitier was born unexpectedly in Miami two...
The Guardian

Colbert on Chris Wallace’s move to CNN: ‘There goes Fox News’s last shred of credibility’

“It has been a crazy and bewildering year,” said Stephen Colbert to kick off his final week of Late Shows for 2021, a year of political chaos, an attempted coup, extreme weather events and the continual bottoming-out of rightwing media. Things have gone so off the rails at Fox, the Late Show host explained, that even Chris Wallace, one of Fox News’s veteran broadcast journalists, announced this weekend that he would leave the network for CNN+ after 18 years.
HipHopDX.com

Kid Capri Reveals COVID-19 Battle: 'I'm Sick As Hell'

Kid Capri has revealed he’s battling COVID-19. Taking to Instagram on Thursday (January 6), the legendary Bronx DJ shared a post from bed with the caption, “I’m sick as hell. Stay home if it’s not important.” In the video, he describes his symptoms and continues to urge people to stay inside.
ETOnline.com

Candice Murley, TikTok Star, Dead at 36

Candice Murley, who entertained the world of TikTok with her dancing and cooking videos, has died. She was 36. According to an obituary posted by a funeral home in Murley's hometown of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, Murley died at her home on Jan. 2. While Murley's cause of death has...
