ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Using Mushrooms as Material and Metaphors

By Takara
adafruit.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleArt in America explains how mushrooms have inspired artists and their work. The earliest works of art were interspecies collaborations. Or, at least, this is what the controversial ethnobotanist Terence McKenna argues in...

blog.adafruit.com

Comments / 0

Related
L.A. Weekly

Infected Mushroom on Christmas Day

Infected Mushroom on Christmas Day: Israeli DJ and production duo Infected Mushroom perform at Exchange LA on Christmas Day, with both a live and DJ set. Back in June, they told us that: “Erez has been DJing since he was in the womb haha… just kidding. We were both young. Erez was around 14 years old when a German DJ named Jörg kidnapped him and brought him to Europe. I (Duvdev) was about 15 years old when I started DJing punk and rock music. A mutual friend introduced us and we made a few songs under the name Duvdev and Shidapu.”
MUSIC
WYTV.com

Best reishi mushroom tea

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Mushrooms have a wide variety of uses. From an ingredient in your favorite pasta dish to a psychedelic drug, mushrooms are versatile and sometimes even poisonous. For thousands of years, people have also turned to mushrooms for its medicinal benefits....
CANCER
bocaratonobserver.com

Mushrooms And Microdosing

Paul Marlow was no stranger to “shrooms” or the idea of microdosing the psychedelic fungi for positive impact when he first fell into a depression in 2018. But prior to that point, he’d merely experimented with the hallucinogenic drug as a way of improving his professional creativity and stamina. It wasn’t until his mental health took a turn that he realized just how beneficial microdosing could be.
LIFESTYLE
KTAL

Baking with Biskie: Mushroom Puffs

LOVING LIVING LOCAL: Biskie and Josh are back at it again, making mushroom puffs, another go-to appetizer you will love. If you want to make these mushroom puffs, you can find the recipe here. Things you will need:. 1/4 cup unsalted butter. 1 medium (or 2 small) yellow onion, finely...
RECIPES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Terence Mckenna
TVOvermind

Remembering Sayaka Kanda: Actress Dies at 35

Sayaka Kanda was born and raised in Japan, but she has become known to people all over the world. Needless to say, countless hearts were broken when it was revealed that the actress/singer had passed away in December of 2021. Since Sayaka was only 35 years old at the time and was not known to be in poor health, the news of her death was extremely shocking. While it goes without saying that every death is sad, it tends to hit a little harder when people feel as if the person never got the chance to really spread their wings and live a long and happy life. Even though her memory will continue to live on, those who knew her best will probably agree that it will never be the same. Continue reading to learn more about Sayaka Kanda’s life and legacy.
BEAUTY & FASHION
healththoroughfare.com

Rare Covid Symptom Is Back In Omicron Variant

The Omicron covid variant is in the news in 2022 even though its symptomatology is not severe at all, as we already reported. Now, Deseret.com reveals that the latest reports from the United Kingdom suggest that a common covid symptom has returned for the omicron variant — brain fog.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Poetry#Brain Size#Metaphors#Art#Mushroom#Using Mushrooms
The Independent

Mars and Venus could be terraformed for humans with ‘giant shields’, Nasa director suggests

Nasa’s outgoing director Jim Green has said that Mars could be terraformed using a giant magnetic shield.Dr Green had been the space agency’s planetary science division director for 12 years, during which he developed the ‘Confidence of Life Detection (CoLD) scale for verifying signals of potential alien life from other planets as well as publishing works on terraforming the Red Planet.One of those ideas is blocking the Sun’s rays from Mars, which would allow it to trap more heat and make it habitable. The surface temperature on Mars is -62 degrees Celsius, with an atmosphere 100 times thinner than on...
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

YouTube takes down antivaxx Joe Rogan interview which likened vaccines to mass psychosis

YouTube has removed a recent episode of the Joe Rogan Experience in which the podcast host was talking to Dr Robert Malone – a physician with a history of controversial statements related to Covid-19. The episode in question, No 1757, was uploaded to Spotify on New Year's Eve, as Mr Rogan has an exclusive deal with the streaming service. While Mr Rogan no longer uploads full shows to YouTube, several third-party channels have taken it upon themselves to post the episodes that would otherwise only be available on Spotify. While a number of recent JRE episodes remain on...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The Independent

Magic mushrooms could treat PTSD and depression with no side effects

Small doses of magic mushrooms could help treat mental health conditions like PTSD, according to a new study.Experts at the Institute of Psychiatry, Psychology & Neuroscience at King’s College London found that small amounts of psilocybin does not have short of long-term negative side effects in healthy people.The authors of the small-scale study, published in The Journal of Psychopharmacology, found that psilocybin can be safely administered in either 10mg or 25mg doses.Researchers believe that this initial trial, which had just 89 participants, could be a first step in proving the safety and feasibility of psilocybin as a treatment for mental...
MENTAL HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
The Independent

From eccentric twins on sci-fi to dying days apart from Covid: Bogdanoff twins remembered

Igor and Grichka Bogdanoff, the most eccentric twins made famous on French television, died six days apart of Covid, two years into the coronavirus pandemic. Grichka died first, on 28 December 2021. Igor’s death followed on 3 January 2022. The siblings were 72 years old and unvaccinated.If you are a Millenial and grew up in France (as is the case for this writer), chances are the Bogdanoffs were on television before your birth. Born in 1949 in the small village of Saint-Lary in southwestern France, both brothers moved to Paris after graduating high school. In 1976, they published their first...
TV & VIDEOS
healththoroughfare.com

Ferocious Sea Predator From the Triassic Period is Discovered

It’s so exciting when humans discover signs of ancient life forms that had been roaming the Earth long before the human race itself began! That’s what we’ll be talking about in this article. The Triassic Period occurred even long before the extinction of the dinosaurs: 252-201 million years ago. Our giant friends left the Earth after the Chicxulub impactor hit our planet about 60 million years ago.
WILDLIFE
adafruit.com

How to move a masterpiece: the secret business of shipping priceless artworks

The Guardian takes a detailed look at the international logistics of shipping and handling the world’s most valuable art pieces. The already complex and high-cost system has been further pressurized of late due to a booming art market. Even if you are an obsessive gallery-goer, it’s possible you haven’t...
VISUAL ART
Rolling Stone

Jason Boland Trades Red Dirt for Outer Space on a Concept Album About Alien Abduction

Since becoming one of Red Dirt and Texas country’s flagship acts in the late Nineties and early 2000s, Jason Boland & the Stragglers have been a steady, reliable source of smart, gritty songwriting and hearty country-rock albums. But after 20-plus years, it’s not always easy for Boland to continue generating new ideas at the same pace. “We’re nine studio albums in and I’m starting to get to that point of, ‘What do you say to people?’” he says, sipping coffee in the lobby of Nashville’s boutique Russell Hotel with a scarf loosely bundled around his neck and a Jim Ward hat...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy