WATCH: Alleged Drunk Driver Slams Into Michigan Restaurant On New Years

Photo: Getty Images

A vehicle crashed through the front of a restaurant in Detroit while customers and staff were inside.

According to WDIV , around 1 a.m. on Saturday (January 1), an alleged drunk driver slammed into Zobra's Coney Island, where people were waiting for their food.

Surveillance video caught video of the car slamming into the front of the restaurant, hitting a few customers.

Luckily, Detroit Police said no one was seriously hurt in the accident.

The video continues on to show that the driver and passenger of the vehicle immediately back out of the restaurant and flee the scene. Authorities say both suspects have been identified, but it is unknown if they have been taken into custody.

WARNING: This video may be graphic for some.

In an interview with WXYZ , Zobra's Coney Island store manager, Lisa Foster , said the driver of the vehicle ran and hid behind a garbage can and a woman yelled, "I knew it!" That woman then ran to the driver's side of the car, backed up and drove over the where the original driver was.

"So evidently she knew he was intoxicated, he staggered and tried to hid behind our garbage can she went around to the garbage can and was screaming Lorenzo Lorenzo."

Before finding the suspects, Detroit Police released a statement saying, "the video is disturbing and troubling, to say the least. The suspects clearly have no regard for human life and need to do the right thing and turn themselves in to authorities immediately."