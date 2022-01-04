ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Spurs vs. Raptors: Lineups, injury reports and TV info for Tuesday

By Cody Taylor
 4 days ago
Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

On Tuesday, the Toronto Raptors host the San Antonio Spurs, and if you’re wondering how to catch the game, you have come to the right place.

Here is when you should tune in to watch the game:

  • Date: Tuesday, Jan. 4
  • Time: 7 p.m. EST
  • TV Channel: Bally Sports Southwest, Sportsnet

Spurs at Raptors notable injuries:

San Antonio: Devontae Cacok (health and safety protocol), Zach Collins (ankle), Doug McDermott (health and safety protocol), Dejounte Murray (return to competition reconditioning) and Lonnie Walker IV (health and safety protocol) are out.

Toronto: Isaac Bonga (return to competition reconditioning) is questionable. Svi Mykhailiuk (health and safety protocol), Yuta Watanabe (health and safety protocol), Goran Dragic (not with team) and David Johnson (calf) are out.

Projected Starting Lineups

San Antonio Spurs:

  • F Keldon Johnson
  • F Devin Vassell
  • C Jakob Poeltl
  • G Tre Jones
  • G Derrick White

Toronto Raptors:

  • F Scottie Barnes
  • F Pascal Siakam
  • C OG Anunoby
  • G Gary Trent Jr.
  • G Fred VanVleet

