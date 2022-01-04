Updating to OSOT 1.0 seems to have broken the MDT plugin

What if we can identify the possible challenges in, or feature of, an application in advance, even before it’s created? The answer is that it would save time, effort, and cost for the company. This idea was triggered by a comment from the VMware CTO, Kit Colbert, when he asked: “Can you design your tool to predict the vulnerability of an application/feature that is yet to be made, based on the composition of the development team that is poised to implement them?”

SOFTWARE ・ 2 DAYS AGO