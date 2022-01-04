5 Fantastic Things to Watch This Week

Over the last several years, Tyler Perry has become well known for consistently putting out new content. Among his latest offerings is the BET+ series Ruthless which debuted in March of 2020. The series, which is a spin-off of The Oval, follows a woman named Ruth Truesdale who becomes entangled with a cult. As part of the group, she turns on several people including her best friend. Like many of Perry’s other shows, Ruthless features a cast of up-and-coming actors as well as people who have been in the industry for several years. Even if you’re not a fan of the show, you might want to make note of its stars because you’ll probably be seeing a lot more of them over the years. Keep reading to learn more about the cast of Ruthless.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO