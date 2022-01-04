ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Shows

5 Fantastic Things to Watch This Week

d23.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNew year, new shows! Start off 2022 with a few premieres on ABC. On Monday, watch Clayton Echard commence his journey as The Bachelor, with new host Jesse Palmer as his guide. Comedian Steve Harvey becomes Judge Steve Harvey on his new series, premiering Tuesday. Follow a double heaping of justice...

d23.com

Comments / 0

Related
goodhousekeeping.com

Steve Harvey Exploded When a 'Family Feud' Episode Went Wrong in the Most Epic Way

There's never a dull moment with Steve Harvey, especially on Family Feud. Recently, Steve had an “outburst” when the filming of a Family Feud episode went hilariously wrong. Steve’s stylist, Elly Karamoh, walked on stage to deliver Steve a bottle of water. There was only one issue: unbeknownst to Elly, they were in the middle of filming an episode.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

'American Idol' Loses Major Star Ahead of New Season

Bobby Bones just confirmed that he will not be returning to American Idol as an in-house mentor. Bones, a radio personality and host, first appeared on the series as a guest mentor for season 16 in 2018. He was promoted to a full-time mentor for season 17, remaining for seasons 18 and 19. He's been MIA from the forthcoming Season 20 promos, causing fans to wonder if he would be on the show's milestone year. As it turns out, his four-year run has come to an end. Bones made the announcement during an Instagram Q&A with fans.
TV SHOWS
TVOvermind

Meet The Cast of Tyler Perry’s “Ruthless”

Over the last several years, Tyler Perry has become well known for consistently putting out new content. Among his latest offerings is the BET+ series Ruthless which debuted in March of 2020. The series, which is a spin-off of The Oval, follows a woman named Ruth Truesdale who becomes entangled with a cult. As part of the group, she turns on several people including her best friend. Like many of Perry’s other shows, Ruthless features a cast of up-and-coming actors as well as people who have been in the industry for several years. Even if you’re not a fan of the show, you might want to make note of its stars because you’ll probably be seeing a lot more of them over the years. Keep reading to learn more about the cast of Ruthless.
NFL
POPSUGAR

Here's Why Black-ish Is Ending After This Season

The eighth and final season of ABC's beloved comedy series, Black-ish, is currently airing, and it's bound to satisfy viewers. It even features a guest appearance by Michelle Obama! Since its release in 2014, the series has received acclaim from critics and audiences alike, earning Golden Globe and Emmy Award wins. Black-ish centers around the Johnsons, an upper-middle-class Black family comprised of father Andre (Anthony Anderson), mother Rainbow (Tracee Elis Ross), and their four children: Zoey (Yara Shahidi), Andre (Marcus Scribner), Jack (Miles Brown), and Diane (Marsai Martin). Outside of highlighting the everyday experiences of the Johnson family, Black-ish also touches on relevant issues facing society today, such as racism, police brutality, and the election of former President Trump, among other topics. Due to the success and popularity of the show, many viewers are left wondering, why is Black-ish ending?
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
People

Tracee Ellis Ross Personally Asked Michelle Obama to Cameo in Black-ish Season 8 Premiere

Tracee Ellis Ross has revealed how former First Lady Michelle Obama's appearance in the premiere episode of Black-ish's final season came to be. Ross, 49, stars on the sitcom as Rainbow "Bow" Johnson, the matriarch of an upper-class Black family living in Los Angeles. The ABC series, which also features Anthony Anderson, Yara Shahidi, Marsai Martin, Marcus Scribner, Miles Brown, Jenifer Lewis and Laurence Fishburne, will air its season 8 premiere on Tuesday.
TV & VIDEOS
Tennessee Tribune

ABC Debuts Show About Famous Black Women

ABC (locally WRKN-2) will debut next week a new show that spotlights vital and important Black women, some well known and others that haven’t gotten their just due. “Women Of The Movement” debuts Jan. 6, and the first subject is a woman whose tragic and horrible loss provided a national boost to the Civil Rights Movement. Mamie Till Mobley’s son Emmett was brutally murdered and tortured in Mississippi for allegedly whistling at a white woman. Till Mobley decided to have her son’s casket remain open at his funeral, allowing the world to see first hand the viciousness and brutality of overt racism.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michelle Obama
Person
Tracee Ellis Ross
Person
Emmett Till
Person
Steve Harvey
The Oregonian

Midseason TV 2022: Premiere dates for new and returning shows

The new year will soon be here, which means staying inside, snug and out of the weather, seems like an especially good idea. Fortunately, the winter also brings 2022 midseason premieres, which range from the return of old favorites to the debut of new series. Here’s a round-up of notable returns and premieres coming in the first few months of 2022.
TV SERIES
goodhousekeeping.com

Is Steve Harvey a Judge? Here's the Full Scoop on His Rulings

All rise because court is now officially in session with Judge Steve Harvey. Best known for his one-of-a-kind sense of humor on Family Feud and Celebrity Family Feud, comedian and TV host Steve Harvey is combining his wit and honest takes for his new ABC show. In his hour-long unscripted courtroom comedy series, the 64-year-old former radio star sits behind the bench as real people talk about their real-life conflicts. From family disagreements to friendships gone sour, Steve shares his candid thoughts on their situations and, in the end, gives a final ruling on a resolution he believes is fair.
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

Black-ish, This Is Us Begin Final Seasons, Judge Steve Harvey Bows on ABC

TV's winter season kicks into high gear tonight with the final season premieres of Black-ish and This Is Us, and the premiere of Steve Harvey's new "courtroom comedy." Also today: a trio of new sitcoms make their time period premieres, CBS's FBI franchise returns for the back half of the 2021-2022 season, and more. Here's what's new and noteworthy on TV this Tuesday:
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba#Women Of The Movement#Abc Clayton Echard#The Bachelor Mansion
AOL Corp

The TVLine-Up: What's New, Returning and Leaving the Week of Jan. 2

This weekly feature is in addition to TVLine’s daily What to Watch listings and monthly guide to What’s on Streaming. With nearly 500 scripted shows now airing across broadcast, cable and streaming, it’s easy to forget that a favorite comedy is returning, or that the new “prestige drama” you anticipated is about to debut. So consider this our reminder to set your DVR, order a Season Pass, pop a fresh Memorex into the VCR… however it is you roll.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
Disney
Parade

14 Things to Watch Next Week: Good Sam, NYE Bashes & Harry Potter's Big Anniversary

Wondering what to watch next week? Here’s the scoop on what you’ll want to be watching as you head into the weekend of Dec. 31 on network and cable television, streaming and on-demand. Whatever your platform—HBO, Showtime, Acorn, Disney Plus, Amazon Prime, Netflix, Hulu—we’ve got you covered with what to watch. Plus, check out what’s new on Blu-ray and DVD, and hot new movies opening next week. Let’s get watching!
MOVIES
Talking With Tami

‘Black-ish’ Cast Last Photoshoot For Farewell Season

If you have been hiding under a rock and personally I dont blame you lol then you may not be aware that the hit tv show Black-ish is coming to an end, oh no! I loved this show since it first aired in 2014! The final season airs tonight and I’m feeling a certain kinda way! It was a wholesome show full of comedy, fun, historical moments, fashion and so much more! Actress Tracee Ellis Ross was quoted as saying, “Ending a show is hard.” Tracee (Bow) “I’ve spent more time being married to Dre, than not. It’s the longest relationship I’ve had.”
TV & VIDEOS
tvseriesfinale.com

Judge Steve Harvey: Season One Ratings

Steve Harvey has had a varied and successful career, starring in comedies as well as hosting talk shows and game shows. He’s now entering the courtroom genre to offer his own brand of comedic justice. Is it a good fit? Will Judge Steve Harvey be a hit for ABC? Will this show be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned.
TV SHOWS

Comments / 0

Community Policy