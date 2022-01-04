Stuck in a Snowstorm: Better to Have a Gas- or Electric-Powered Car?

With snow likely this week I though this was an important article…just incase!. WHAT TO DO IF YOU’RE TRAPPED IN YOUR CAR DURING A SNOWSTORM – Sometimes winter weather can be so severe that drivers get trapped on the road for hours, or even overnight. So what can you do to prepare in case of this emergency? The American Red Cross says first, you should have an emergency kit stashed in your car with things like blankets, flashlights, nonperishable foods, liquids, and extra batteries. Next, if you’re caught in snow and shelter or help isn’t visible within 100 yards, you should stay inside your vehicle. If possible, put a brightly colored cloth out of your window or tie it to your antenna to indicate distress. In cold temperatures, run the vehicle for no more than 10 minutes every hour to heat the cabin and preserve fuel. Also, make sure the exhaust pipe is clear, and the windows are cracked open to avoid letting exhaust fumes in. You should also keep huddled together inside the car with others to preserve heat, make sure to move your arms and legs occasionally, and stay hydrated. Finally, try not to sleep if you’re alone, but if you’re stranded for an extended period of time with others, take turns sleeping and keep an eye on one another.

CLARKSVILLE, TN ・ 23 HOURS AGO