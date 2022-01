Adolescents ages 12-15 can now get a booster dose of Pfizer/BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine (Comirnaty) under emergency use authorization (EUA), the FDA said on Monday. The agency also changed the interval for boosters shots of Pfizer's vaccine in all individuals 12 and up to at least 5 months after the second dose (was previously 6 months), and allowed a third dose for certain immunocompromised children ages 5-11 at least 28 days after their two-dose primary series.

INDUSTRY ・ 3 DAYS AGO