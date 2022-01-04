Four injured in overnight crash in Loris

A U.S. District Court in Boston has ordered the Bureau of Prisons to turn over the stimulus check of Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar A. Tsarnaev. The $1,400 COVID relief payment that Tsarnaev received in June, as well as other funds being held in his inmate trust, will be used to for outstanding payments to his victims, according to court documents.

