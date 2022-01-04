Four injured in overnight crash in Loris

Sidney Poitier, the renowned Hollywood actor, director and activist who commanded the screen, reshaped the culture and paved the way for countless other Black actors with stirring performances in classics such as “In the Heat of the Night” and “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner,” died, a source close to the family told NBC News on Friday.
Jennifer Rodgers is a former federal prosecutor, adjunct professor of clinical law at NYU School of Law, lecturer-in-law at Columbia Law School and a CNN legal analyst. The opinions expressed here are her own. Read more opinion at CNN. (CNN) — Covid-19 vaccine mandates are up for consideration at the...
Tennis star Novak Djokovic is free to leave Australia at any time, a government official said Friday. Djokovic is currently in a secure hotel awaiting a hearing over his cancelled visa. Australian Border officials previously determined that Djokovic did not meet COVID-19 vaccination requirements to enter the country. Novak Djokovic...
Democrats have been waiting for a year for President Biden to call out former President Trump for his claims about the 2020 presidential election and pinpoint the role Trump played in instigating his followers to “fight like hell” to contest the result. Standing in the Capitol on Thursday,...
A U.S. District Court in Boston has ordered the Bureau of Prisons to turn over the stimulus check of Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar A. Tsarnaev. The $1,400 COVID relief payment that Tsarnaev received in June, as well as other funds being held in his inmate trust, will be used to for outstanding payments to his victims, according to court documents.
Investigators are looking into whether a 5-year-old who was playing with a lighter set a Christmas tree on fire, sparking a conflagration that killed 12 family members in a Philadelphia rowhome, officials revealed Thursday. That disclosure was included in a search warrant application as city and federal investigators sought to...
America's employers added 199,000 jobs in December, falling far short of analyst forecasts. Economists had forecast that employers added 400,000 jobs last month, according to a survey by data provider FactSet. December hiring was little changed from the 210,000 jobs added in November, the Department of Labor said Friday. In...
Almaty, Kazakhstan — Kazakhstan's president on Friday rejected calls for talks with protesters after days of unprecedented unrest, vowing to destroy "armed bandits" and authorizing his forces to shoot to kill without warning. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said earlier that order had mostly been restored across the country, after protests this week over fuel prices escalated into widespread violence, especially in the country's biggest city of Almaty.
